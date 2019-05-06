NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The growing demand for ATVs in APAC will trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Emerging economies including India and China are witnessing an increase in the demand for ATVs in recent years mainly due to the growing awareness of applications of ATVs among the consumers. In addition, off-road enthusiasts are also increasingly looking for ATVs for engaging in off-road activities and adventure sports in the APAC region. This will further propel the demand for ATV transmission system during the next few years. Analysts have predicted that the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market will register a CAGR of almost 1% by 2023.



Market Overview

Greater use of ATVs in off-road sports and recreational activities

One of the growth drivers of the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market is the greater use of ATVs in off-road sports and recreational activities. The increase in the use of ATVs for outdoor activities such as off-road riding and mountain racing is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Adverse effects of ATVs on the environment

One of the challenges in the growth of the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market is the adverse effects of ATVs on the environment. The continuous use of ATVs for off-roading can erode the soil by increasing the soil bulk density, soil strength, and soil permeability, which can limit the adoption of ATVs and directly reduce the demand for ATV transmission systems.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few market players. ATV manufacturers are increasingly focusing on conducting activities and events to promote ATVs. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



