The Allen Institute for AI (AI2) Selects Core Scientific to Provide AI-Powered GPU-as-a-Service

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific, a leading infrastructure and software solutions provider for artificial intelligence and blockchain led by CEO Kevin Turner, the former COO of Microsoft, announced it has partnered with the Allen Institute for AI, a leading non-profit research organization. AI2 and its team of world-renowned researchers will now have full access to NVIDIA RTX and DGX servers in an as-a-service model through Core Scientific.

Founded by philanthropist and visionary Paul G. Allen, AI2 is a recognized leader in AI, that has undertaken several ambitious projects to drive fundamental advances in the field. Core Scientific's AI-as-a-service model will free AI2 from operational hassles, allowing them to focus on their mission of accelerating foundational research, developing standards and models, and cultivating new ideas to make a broad, transformational impact on science.

With Core Scientific's "infrastructure as a service," AI2 will speed up existing processes.

"Core Scientific has been instrumental for AI2 to expand our compute resources. They deliver the convenience and flexibility of as-a-service while also offering differentiated hardware not found in the public clouds," said Michael Schmitz, Director of Engineering, the Allen Institute for AI. "We've added significant compute resources to Core Scientific to meet the cutting-edge needs of our research scientists, while also spending less than we would on the public cloud."

Core Scientific's Cloud for Data Scientists™ offers both bare-metal Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS) and AI platform-as-a-service (AI PaaS) by combining leading edge hardware with the feature rich Plexus software stack. Customers that host their data lakes in co-location facilities can take advantage of this roof local service with differentiated hardware, bringing an AI cloud experience to their data.

"The Allen Institute for AI is doing important, groundbreaking work. Core Scientific's purpose-built AI infrastructure including differentiated hardware can provide cost-to-performance benefits for many organizations," said Ian Ferreira, Core Scientific Chief Product Officer of Artificial Intelligence. "We provide many of the advantages of the Public Cloud but with the additional benefits of colocation, therefore letting organizations focus on their mission."

About Core Scientific:

Core Scientific equips and enables data scientists to take on the world's most advanced AI challenges. Through delivery of high-end leading-edge AI hardware infrastructure in a near-cloud environment and delivering best-in-class software tooling to streamline AI workflows, Core Scientific delivers the ease of public cloud with benefits of colocation. To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com.

About the Allen Institute for AI:

AI2 is a non-profit research institute founded in 2014 with the mission of conducting high-impact AI research and engineering in service of the common good. AI2 is the creation of Paul Allen, Microsoft co-founder, and is led by Dr. Oren Etzioni, a leading AI researcher.

