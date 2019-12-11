The Allergy and Asthma Center Receives 2019 Best of Bel Air Award in the Doctor Category

BEL AIR, Md., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allergy and Asthma Center has been selected for the 2019 Best of Bel Air Award in the Doctor category by the Bel Air Award Program.

Each year, the Bel Air Award Program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Bel Air area a great place to live, work and play.

Allergy & Asthma Center Bel Air

Various sources of data were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Bel Air Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Bel Air Award Program and data provided by third parties.

"At Allergy & Asthma Center, we know every patient's desire is to live free of the symptoms that prevent them from living full and happy lives. Our team approach allows us set specific, achievable treatment goals that are both practical and effective serving our wide spectrum of patients, from pediatric to adult and seniors," stated Dr. Prasad M. Nataraj, Medical Director. "It's been our pleasure to take special care of patients in the Bel Air community since 1995 and we look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come."

About Bel Air Award Program

The Bel Air Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Bel Air area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Bel Air Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

