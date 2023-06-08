The Alliance and Code Fellows Team Up to Expand Tech Education and Career Opportunities for Underserved Communities

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City is providing financial support at no-cost for software and cybersecurity training through Code Fellows, a leading tech education provider of software and cybersecurity engineering programs. The partnership aims to provide access to education and career opportunities in the tech industry for underserved communities in Oklahoma City.

The Alliance

Applicants who wish to pursue training in Software Development or Cybersecurity Engineering can apply at no cost on the Code Fellow website . The courses are taught online with live instruction and vary in length from one day to six months. To qualify, individuals must live in Oklahoma City since March 3, 2021 and meet one of four criteria related to income, employment status, federal benefits or living in a Qualified Census Tract. Those guidelines are outlined on the Alliance website .

"We identified workforce needs in several industries as being key to helping people in Oklahoma City gain in-demand career training to advance their career or find a new job opportunity," said Kenton Tsoodle, president of The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City. "The investment in our workforce, and this partnership with Code Fellows, fosters a culture of learning and also helps to maintain and grow our small business economy, the backbone of Oklahoma City's economy."

One of the key strengths of the Code Fellows Program is its dedication to keeping pace with the rapidly evolving tech industry. The curriculum is regularly updated to incorporate the latest coding fundamentals and advanced cybersecurity concepts. By offering cutting-edge instruction, the program equips students with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in the rapidly changing landscape of technology.

"I firmly believe that true transformation and empowerment come when organizations join forces with a common purpose. Partnering together with The Alliance allows us to extend our reach and impact, bringing education and skills training to underserved populations in Oklahoma City," said Mitch Robertson, SVP of Business Development and Growth for Code Fellows. "We believe that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, deserves the opportunity to succeed and thrive. Together, we can unlock the untapped potential within these communities, empowering individuals to break free from the cycle of poverty and build a brighter future. By combining our expertise and resources, we can make a lasting difference and create a ripple effect of positive change that will be felt for generations to come."

About The Alliance:

The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City is the economic development entity that coordinates land, incentives and economic tools that help Oklahoma City prosper. In addition to managing several economic entities such as the Oklahoma City Urban Renewal Authority and Oklahoma City Redevelopment Authority, The Alliance works in collaboration with public and private entities to begin or invigorate development projects. Since 2020, The Alliance has coordinated COVID relief programs for small businesses, nonprofits, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to improve their career options. The programs are funded through federal ARPA allocations to the City of Oklahoma City. The OKC Rescue Program, developed by The Alliance in 2022, underwrites training and education opportunities for qualifying individuals through established training partners such as Code Fellows.

About Code Fellows:

Code Fellows is a premier technical skills training academy, delivering high-quality live instruction both online and in person to people from all backgrounds. Learners are guided toward vocational change and life transformation through software development, technical operations, cybersecurity and career training. They guide people from all backgrounds to change their lives through fast-paced, career-focused education. They shape passionate learners with immersive training to meet industry needs and improve diversity.

Code Fellows has taught thousands of graduates and iterated on their curriculum and format to ensure students receive the most industry-relevant training as effectively and efficiently as possible. Students are immersed in their learning with daily lectures, pair programming, weekly presentations from full-time instructional staff who are seasoned industry professionals, one-week project sprints, and more. Code Fellows graduates work at Amazon, Microsoft, Zillow, Expedia, XBOX, NIKE, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and over 800 other companies.

