The Alliance and Sacred Heart Center Welcomes the NIH's All of Us Journey to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sacred Heart Center and the National Alliance for Hispanic Health will host the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey on Sunday, August 19th. The traveling, hands-on exhibit raises awareness about the All of Us Research Program—an ambitious effort to gather data from 1 million or more people living in the United States to accelerate research and improve health.

Tanya Gonzalez, Executive Director of the Sacred Heart Center, stated, "We are looking forward to being a stop on the All of Us Journey. It is important that medical data collection includes Latino families so that medical research, care, and treatment can move toward equity and health disparities decrease. Too often Latino individuals are not included in major research which is a disadvantage to the community and to medical service providers."

"All of Us is an essential part of the future of health in the United States," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "This research program will bring together communities throughout the United States to drive new discoveries, which may lead to earlier disease identification, more precise treatment solutions and better health outcomes for all in the future."

When: Sunday, August 19th from 11am to 3pm



Where: Sacred Heart Center - 1400 Perry St, Richmond, VA 23224



More Info: www.joinallofus.org/juntos

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health – The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted non-partisan advocate for the best health outcomes for all. The Alliance represents thousands of Hispanic health providers across the nation providing services to more than 15 million each year. For more information, visit https://www.healthyamericas.org or call the Alliance's Su Familia National Hispanic Family Health Helpline at 1-866-783-2645.

About the Sacred Heart Center (SHC) - SCH, a non-profit community center located in South Richmond, is one of the few organizations in the Richmond area dedicated to serving Richmond's Latino population. Founded in 1990 by the Maryland Province Jesuits and the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, the SHC has a long history of serving the community. The SHC connects Latino families with tools to thrive and flourish.

