The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness Celebrates 19 Years With The Opening of More Support Groups Across the Nation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Johanna Kandel founded The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness (Alliance), as a college undergraduate, she simply wanted to create what she had been missing throughout her recovery: a community. Johanna set out to create access to care and places of understanding for individuals who often suffered in silence. But Johanna's vision has grown, what started as a support group, evolved into a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing programs and activities aimed at outreach, education, early intervention, and advocacy for all eating disorders.

"I have the privilege of living out my dream and passion every day, alongside the best team (and family) there is," said Kandel, who wrote the book Life Beyond Your Eating Disorder about her struggle with an eating disorder. "For 19 years, thanks to support from countless individuals, we have had the privilege of saving lives."

Today, The Alliance offers comprehensive services, including: educational presentations to schools, healthcare providers, hospitals, treatment centers, and community agencies; support and referrals through both a free help-line and comprehensive referral website, www.findEDhelp.com; free weekly, clinician-led support groups nationwide; low-cost, life-saving outpatient treatment to underinsured and uninsured adults in our community; unique and empowering scale smashing events and SmashTALK panel discussions nationwide; and advocacy for eating disorders and mental health legislation.

Over the past 19 years, The Alliance has been able to directly speak to more than 350,000 individuals nationwide. In 2019 alone, people walked into 18 Alliance run clinician-led support groups more than 4,000 times. Those free, weekly, clinician-led support groups are offered in seven states and 11 cities with new groups in New York City, Princeton, and Orlando.

"Because of The Alliance and the support we have received from the community, dozens of uninsured and underinsured individuals have accessed specialized, low-cost therapy in our Psychological Services, and thousands of clinicians have been trained on various topics related to eating disorders, by the best in the field, so they can take their knowledge back to local communities," stated Kandel. "But most importantly, individuals no longer need to walk the path to recovery alone."

To learn more about The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness visit their website at www.allianceforeatingdisorders.com.

