The Alliance for Israel Advocacy Applauds President Trump for New Protections Against Anti-Semitism

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Israel Advocacy (AIA) (www.israeladvocates.org/) praised President Donald Trump for issuing his Executive Order on Combating Anti-Semitism and strengthening protections for Jewish students against mounting persecution on US college and university campuses. Joel Chernoff, Executive Director of AIA said, "This Executive Order from the President means that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 will now apply to anti-Semitism."

Chernoff added, "Anti-Semitism on college campuses across America has been on the increase for years. Jewish students are increasingly singled out, treated with hostility, harassed and even persecuted simply because they are Jewish and/or support Israel. For too long, universities have tolerated ,even coddled, such hostility against Jewish students. As many institutions of higher learning have become dominated by leftist ideologies, they have also become hotbeds of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel prejudice.

Rabbi Dr. Joel Liberman, President of the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America, called on Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, to enforce the President's new EO firmly and promptly by withdrawing Federal funding from universities and colleges that continue to encourage an atmosphere of fear and racial prejudice against Jewish students. Aggressive enforcement of the President's EO is the only sure way to curtail this dangerous and hateful conduct. "Bravo, Mr. President!"

Liberman continued, "We are grateful for this President's historically unprecedented commitment to Israel and to the Jewish people. We pray for him, that he will continue to be a warrior against anti-Semitism and racial hatred wherever it is found.

Concerning Israel specifically, we remind him, and policymakers everywhere, that there is a God in heaven and He has promised in the Holy Scriptures that He "will bless those who bless Israel and curse those that curse Israel." (Gen. 12:3)"

The Alliance for Israel Advocacy (AIA) seeks to activate and organize American support for Israel by articulating Israel's biblical claim to the Land. AIA is the public policy arm of the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America which is the largest organization worldwide representing the Messianic Jewish community. AIA seeks to equip the Christian church, policy makers and the media with resources to foster greater understanding of the biblical case for Israel's claim to the historic Land of Israel, her right to self-determination, and for her role in world redemption.

