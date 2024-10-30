The Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR) Deploys Advarra's Site Training and Engagement Solution Across Its Network of 30+ Clinical Research Centers to Improve Staff Experience and Accelerate Study Startup

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra , the market leader in regulatory review solutions and clinical research technology for sites, sponsors, and clinical research organizations (CROs), today announced that the Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR) has selected the site training and engagement solution within Longboat as its in-house e-learning system, deploying it to site staff across 30+ research centers. Having years of experience using Advarra's solution for study-specific training provided by sponsors, AMR knew first-hand that Advarra's user-friendly technology and engaging animated video content boosts compliance, efficiency and staff satisfaction. This experience drove AMR's decision to standardize on Advarra's solution, enhancing the training experience for their staff to improve engagement, compliance, and study startup.

"AMR partners with the most innovative companies in the life sciences industry, and we pride ourselves on providing the most efficient site startup process," said Nancy Cleverley, vice president of operations management for AMR. "Advarra's solution makes training more efficient and engaging for our staff, which improves staff readiness, ensures compliance, and reduces delays. By streamlining the e-learning experience, what used to take two weeks for research personnel, now only takes a few hours, and we get to pass these efficiency gains on to the life sciences companies we support."

AMR's site staff are required to complete hundreds of training courses per year, including annual and study-specific requirements, which, while critical, are demanding and burdensome. E-learning systems that are cumbersome to use and deliver repetitive and unengaging training content are a contributing factor to staff dissatisfaction and high turnover rates. With Advarra's training experience, AMR's staff receive a micro-learning program experience that strictly follows regulatory guidelines but eliminates repetitiveness to save time.

"We are thrilled to support AMR with their initiative to provide a better training experience for their staff," said Scott Uebele, chief operating officer at Advarra. "Our e-learning content creation and delivery team is one of the best in the industry. By providing learners with a streamlined program and engaging content, AMR can reduce their staff burden, improve training turnaround times, and accelerate study startup."

AMR administrators can easily manage training compliance by assigning targeted, role-based programs for their staff that include trainings such as, human subjects protection, HIPAA privacy, ICH good clinical practice, study-specific participant recruitment, FDA clinical investigator inspections, and diversity, equity and inclusion in clinical trials. Administrators can also track training status and completion in real time. Additionally, the solution offers targeted support for essential study tasks to all key stakeholders – sites, study teams, and patients – from preparation, to activation, to study implementation.

As a fully validated 21 Part 11 CFR compliant solution, supported by Advarra's dedicated team of clinical research e-learning experts, Advarra's solution is well-suited for rapid deployment. "It was easy to switch from our previous site training solution to Advarra," added Cleverley. "Within three weeks of signing our contract, Advarra completed the deployment of a fully tailored training solution and migrated previous training completion records."

Advarra breaks the silos that impede clinical research, aligning patients, sites, sponsors, and CROs in a connected ecosystem to accelerate trials. Advarra is number one in research review services, site and sponsor technology, and clinical trial experience software, and is trusted by the top 50 global biopharma sponsors, top 20 CROs, and 50,000 site investigators worldwide. Advarra solutions enable collaboration, transparency, and speed needed to optimize trial operations, ensure patient safety and engagement, and reimagine clinical research while improving compliance. For more information, visit advarra.com .

Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR) is a clinical research site company specializing in clinical trials across various medical specialties. Committed to advancing medical research and improving patient outcomes, AMR partners with leading healthcare providers to offer innovative and effective clinical research solutions. AMR operates more than 30 clinical research sites, providing exceptional patient care and safety. Learn more at www.amrllc.com.

