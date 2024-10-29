The Alliance for Patient Access Launches COPD Action Alliance

Coalition launches ahead of COPD Awareness Month in November

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Patient Access today announced the launch of the COPD Action Alliance, a national advocacy coalition that unites stakeholders at the state and federal level through a patient-centered approach.

Through its membership network, the COPD Action Alliance will:

Improve awareness and education Encourage policies that elevate the COPD community Ensure patients can access appropriate care Prioritize the clinician-patient relationship

About COPD

COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a widespread disease that can greatly impact one's quality of life. The disease affects approximately 30 million Americans, though only 17 million are diagnosed. The nationwide direct medical costs attributable to COPD were $31.3 billion in 2019 and are projected to grow to $60.5 billion in 2029. COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide.

Despite its prevalence, patients cannot always access the care they need. Awareness challenges, education gaps and treatment barriers stand in the way.

Stephanie Hu, Coalition Director, COPD ACTION ALLIANCE

"Our goal is to help transform the way we approach COPD – an often overlooked public health crisis. By working together, we can improve care, expand access to treatment, and advance policies that put patients first. It's time for both state and federal governments to take decisive action in supporting those living with COPD, reducing its burden, and ensuring every patient has the resources needed to fight this devastating disease."

Learn more at https://copdactionalliance.org.

About the Alliance for Patient Access

The Alliance for Patient Access is a network of policy-minded health care providers who advocate for patient-centered care.

