The Alliance for SoCal Innovation Secures $25,000 Grant from Edison International to Launch "The SoCal Venture Pipeline - Edison Track"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Southern California Innovation (the "Alliance") is thrilled to announce the receipt of a generous $25,000 grant from Edison International to establish "The SoCal Venture Pipeline - Edison Track". This innovative initiative aims to augment the existing SoCal Venture Pipeline ("SVP") program, further propelling Southern California's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Edison Track is designed to provide select SVP applicants with a specialized program, complementing the standard benefits offered by the SoCal Venture Pipeline. To qualify for participation in the Edison Track, companies must meet two essential criteria: 1) be located in or serve the Southern California Edison service area and 2) have a focus on technologies such as climate, clean energy, sustainability, disaster relief/prevention, wildfire mitigation, or drones.

Qualified companies entering the Edison Track will not only benefit from the traditional pipeline advantages but will also gain access to exclusive programming tailored to their specific technological domains. This includes two Ask Me Anything events featuring climate-focused Venture Capitalists offering invaluable insights and guidance to the participants.

In addition, the Edison Track will host a founder-focused event featuring a panel of Venture Capitalists and/or corporate leaders with expertise in the technologies relevant to the applicants. This event is geared towards providing targeted advice and networking opportunities, ensuring that the selected companies receive the support they need to thrive in their respective fields.

The Alliance for SoCal Innovation expresses deep gratitude to Edison International for their visionary support in advancing innovation and sustainability in Southern California. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in fostering a dynamic and resilient ecosystem for the region's burgeoning technology companies.

To learn more about the SoCal Venture Pipeline and the Alliance for SoCal Innovation, please visit https://alliancesocal.org/programs/venture-pipeline/

Applicants for the SoCal Venture Pipeline may apply here: https://alliancesocal.org/programs/venture-pipeline/svpapp/

No separate application is needed. Qualified Edison Track applicants will be identified and notified.

The Alliance for Southern California Innovation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the innovation ecosystem in Southern California. By fostering collaboration, providing resources, and creating strategic partnerships, the Alliance aims to propel the region's technology and entrepreneurship landscape forward.

