The Alliance For Strong Families And Communities And Council On Accreditation Join Forces To Become Social Current

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Strong Families and Communities and Council on Accreditation (Alliance-COA), which earlier this year announced their intent to merge, today unveiled their new organization, including their name and brand. Social Current will represent a network of thousands of social-sector organizations working in partnership to activate the power and impact of the social sector. Social Current is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

The announcement comes after a nine-month integration process that began in January and follows a year-long exploration and due diligence process overseen by both organizations, which share a long history and vision, with the Alliance serving as one of the original founders of COA in 1977.

"We are incredibly excited to come together as Social Current with a mission to advocate for and implement equitable solutions to society's toughest challenges through collaboration, innovation, policy, and practice excellence," noted Social Current's inaugural president and CEO Jody Levison-Johnson. "At a time in our history where the need to do more and do better have never been so clear, Social Current will ignite change and spark greater impact across the social sector. With Social Current, we will bring together a unified, intrepid, just, and purposeful network that fuels each other's knowledge, expertise and experience to make real and lasting impact."

Social Current will engage a broad, multifaceted and larger network of organizations and partners with a diversified range of offerings that contribute to the reach and influence of the human and social services sector. Core service offerings include:

Community and Networking: Peer exchange groups centered around leadership, fund development, performance excellence and human resources as well as key issue areas such as health, education, and equity.

Peer exchange groups centered around leadership, fund development, performance excellence and human resources as well as key issue areas such as health, education, and equity. Innovation and Collaboration: Unique learning communities that will enable collaboration among like-minded organizations and leaders to enhance their knowledge base, share ideas and strategies, deepen their insights, and build a professional network of colleagues in critical issue areas including developing neuroscience-informed and equity-centered programs, practices, and policies and creating approaches for action to advance organizational equity, diversity and inclusion.

Unique learning communities that will enable collaboration among like-minded organizations and leaders to enhance their knowledge base, share ideas and strategies, deepen their insights, and build a professional network of colleagues in critical issue areas including developing neuroscience-informed and equity-centered programs, practices, and policies and creating approaches for action to advance organizational equity, diversity and inclusion. Advocacy, Policy and Mobilization: Ongoing advocacy, toolkits, policy updates, online campaigns, and workgroups joining forces to advance key social sector policies.

Ongoing advocacy, toolkits, policy updates, online campaigns, and workgroups joining forces to advance key social sector policies. Accreditation: A rigorous process for organizations that helps ensure infusion of best practice in service delivery, administration and management of programs, supports continuous improvement and often provides regulatory/licensing relief and/or access to governmental funding streams.

A rigorous process for organizations that helps ensure infusion of best practice in service delivery, administration and management of programs, supports continuous improvement and often provides regulatory/licensing relief and/or access to governmental funding streams. Strategic Vision and Planning Services: With an outcomes-focused lens and an inclusive approach, strategic visioning and planning services that engage staff and key partners to develop values-aligned and innovative approaches that drive mission and impact and center equity in their work.

With an outcomes-focused lens and an inclusive approach, strategic visioning and planning services that engage staff and key partners to develop values-aligned and innovative approaches that drive mission and impact and center equity in their work. Learning: Access to a library offering more than 19,000 scholarly journals, books, and network-contributed materials; webinars and podcasts; self-paced and instructor-led courses; online-communities around a course or series; access to a learning management system with learning solutions and exchange.

Access to a library offering more than 19,000 scholarly journals, books, and network-contributed materials; webinars and podcasts; self-paced and instructor-led courses; online-communities around a course or series; access to a learning management system with learning solutions and exchange. Conferences and Special Events: Access to national conferences featuring sector leaders, including SPARK 2021 ( October 12-14, 2021 ) a virtual learning experience designed to advance equity and inspire individuals and organizations in their efforts to implement innovative practice, policy, and research for the well-being of all people; and Executive Leadership Institute ( November 1-5, 2021 ) an annual event offered in partnership with Loyola University Chicago's Quinlan School of Business, that equips senior-level managers and executives with the knowledge and skills to oversee day-to-day operations, preparing them for the future to promote greater systems change.

About Social Current

Social Current activates the power of the social sector by bringing together a dynamic network of human/social service organizations and partners. Leveraging the collective experience of the field and research, we energize and activate the sector and drive continuous evolution and improvement. Together with our network, Social Current amplifies the work of the social sector through collaboration, innovation, policy, and practice excellence. We offer access to intellectual capital of thousands of professionals within our network through peer groups, learning opportunities, collective advocacy, individualized consultation, tools, and resources that address the sector's most critical challenges. Together, we will fuel each other's knowledge, expertise, and experience to spark a real and lasting impact.

