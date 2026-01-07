The Alliance Group Announces Five New Partner Promotions, Expanding Leadership to Support Firm's Next Phase of Growth

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance Group, a national consulting firm serving the Office of the CFO, today announced the promotion of five senior leaders to Partner, marking a significant milestone in the firm's long-term growth strategy and commitment to leadership development.

The newly appointed Partners are:

Nicole Holden , Partner, Accounting Advisory

, Partner, Accounting Advisory Clay McDonald , Partner, Technology Staffing

, Partner, Technology Staffing Nikki Tercero , Partner, Business Systems and Technology

, Partner, Business Systems and Technology Brittney Gordon , Partner, Enterprise Growth

, Partner, Enterprise Growth Michelle Cho, Partner, Accounting Advisory

These promotions expand Alliance's Partner group alongside existing Partners Ed Barrow, Chief Executive Officer; Chris Rollin, Chief Strategy Officer; Joe Rollin, Chief Delivery Officer; and Brian Meadows, Chief Growth Officer.

Each new Partner will play an instrumental role in the development and execution of Alliance's value creation plan, which is designed to fuel exponential growth, deepen client impact, and advance the firm's strategic vision across its service lines.

"This is a proud moment for our firm," said Ed Barrow, CEO of Alliance. "Nicole, Brittney, Clay, Michelle, and Nikki have each demonstrated sustained excellence, strong leadership, and an unwavering commitment to our clients and our people. Their promotions reflect not only their individual contributions, but also our belief in building a firm where leadership is earned, recognized, and empowered to shape the future of Alliance."

The promotions were made through Alliance's Path to Partner program, a formal leadership framework designed to provide every employee with a clear roadmap to partnership. The program recognizes individuals who consistently drive the firm's success and integrates them more deeply into Alliance's strategic direction, operations, and culture.

"These promotions underscore our commitment to expanding leadership in a thoughtful, intentional way," added Barrow. "As we continue to scale nationally, having the right leaders at the table is critical to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients and creating long-term value for the firm."

With these additions, Alliance further strengthens its leadership team as it continues to invest in innovation, client service, and strategic growth across its consulting and staffing offerings.

