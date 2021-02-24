The Alliance to Host NOT ONE MORE Weekend Online February 26-28 during Eating Disorders Awareness Week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness (The Alliance), the leading national eating disorders organization providing support, referrals, and education, will be hosting their inaugural NOT ONE MORE Weekend online on February 26 - 28, 2021. This virtual event is built on the pillars of what The Alliance does: HELP, SUPPORT and RECOVERY.

"The purpose of this national three-day movement is to ensure that NOT ONE MORE life is lost, NOT ONE MORE child is taken, and NOT ONE MORE precious moment is destroyed by this insidious disease," said Johanna Kandel, Founder/CEO of The Alliance. "We are thrilled to have this important conversation during Eating Disorders Awareness Week and offer individuals an opportunity to receive much-needed support, referrals to specialized care, and to come together as a community."

The NOT ONE MORE Weekend starts Friday, February 26, with the National Day of HELP. The Alliance is encouraging individuals affected by an eating disorder or their loved ones to reach out through their findEDhelp app, website (https://findedhelp.com) or helpline at (866) 662-1235. The Alliance's licensed therapists will be available to connect individuals to all levels of specialized eating disorder care.

The Alliance's National Day of SUPPORT is Saturday, February 27. From 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. EST, The Alliance will be offering 16 free, therapist-led, virtual support groups. The groups are open to individuals, family and friends aged 18 and over. More than 30 specialized therapists and seven nationally renowned eating disorders treatment centers will take part in co-leading the groups. To view the complete schedule, visit https://www.notonemore.co/day-of-support.

The Alliance's NOT ONE MORE Weekend concludes on Sunday, February 28, with their Rally for RECOVERY. The festivities start online at 6 p.m EST. The Rally will include a lineup of motivational speakers including: Model, Designer, and Activist, Hunter McGrady; Writer and Therapist, Minaa B.; Former Football Player and Advocate, Patrick Devenny; and Eating Disorders Activists, Kitty Westin and Julissa Minaya, and a celebration of life and special performance.

In 2020, The Alliance provided free, weekly, therapist-led support groups, to over 9,300 individuals and families (an 82% increase from 2019); provided over 2,445 hours of low-cost, outpatient therapy to uninsured/underinsured individuals for an average cost of $9.26/session (a 41% decrease from 2019); provided over 188,400 referrals for all levels of eating disorder treatment (an 108% increase from 2019); and trained over 24,600 healthcare workers and community organizations (a 156% increase from 2019).

Since October 2000, The Alliance has worked tirelessly to raise awareness; eliminate secrecy and stigma; promote access to care; and support those currently experiencing/recovering from eating disorders and their loved ones. They create a bridge for those seeking help by connecting them to specialized resources. The Alliance offers comprehensive services, including: educational presentations to schools, healthcare providers, hospitals, and community agencies; free, weekly, therapist-led, support groups nationwide for those experiencing eating disorders and their loved ones; support and referrals through their free help-line and comprehensive referral website (findedhelp.com); low-cost, outpatient treatment to underinsured/uninsured adults in the South Florida community; and unique and empowering scale smashing events and SmashTALK panel discussions. To learn more about The Alliance, please visit www.allianceforeatingdisorders.com.

