The Alloy Market Launches Marketplace That Pays Jewelry Sellers Twice

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alloy Market today announced the launch of a new resale marketplace for authenticated estate and fine jewelry, expanding beyond its core buying service. The platform introduces a new model where items that would traditionally be melted can instead be resold, unlocking additional value for both sellers and buyers.

The launch comes as interest in resale, circular fashion, and gold pricing continues to rise, prompting more consumers to rethink the value of items they already own.

The Alloy Market Shop Product Pages

As part of the launch, Alloy is introducing "Double Pay," a first-of-its-kind program that allows customers to receive an upfront payout for their jewelry, and then earn again if their item is resold.

A New Model for Buying and Selling Jewelry

The launch marks a shift in how consumers interact with the jewelry market. Traditionally, sellers receive a one-time payout for their pieces, while future consumer buyers often pay steep retail markups on those very same pieces.

Alloy's marketplace is designed to bridge that gap:

Sellers receive immediate, industry-leading cash payouts

receive immediate, industry-leading cash payouts Items can be resold instead of melted

Buyers shop pre-loved jewelry priced at 200-600% less than traditional retail

shop pre-loved jewelry priced at 200-600% less than traditional retail Sellers participate in future resale upside

"We're building a more balanced marketplace," said Brandon Aversano, Founder and CEO of The Alloy Market. "Historically, the value of jewelry has been split across different players, including retailers, resellers, and buyers. We're changing how value flows in the jewelry market, giving sellers immediate liquidity while allowing them to participate in what their pieces are ultimately worth."

Introducing Double Pay: Sharing in the Upside

As a core feature of the marketplace, Alloy's Double Pay program allows sellers to participate in the future resale value of their items, without taking on any additional effort themselves.

How Double Pay Works:

Step 1: Get Paid Upfront

Customers send in their items and receive a competitive initial payout.

Customers send in their items and receive a competitive initial payout. Step 2: Item is Resold

If the item has resale potential, Alloy lists and sells it through its marketplace and partner channels.

If the item has resale potential, Alloy lists and sells it through its marketplace and partner channels. Step 3: Get Paid Again

If the item sells, the original seller receives 25% of the resale profit, automatically.

This creates a system where value is no longer realized only at the point of sale, but shared over time.

"Double Pay reflects what the marketplace makes possible," Aversano added. "The value in our sellers' pieces are no longer limited to just melt value, we can unlock the full potential of their items and share that upside with our customers."

Beyond Scrap: Unlocking More Value from Jewelry

The resale marketplace builds on Alloy's foundation as a transparent gold and jewelry buyer, while expanding into higher-value resale opportunities.

Unlike:

Traditional gold buyers (focused on scrap value)

Pawn shops (transactional, one-time payouts or loans)

Marketplaces requiring heavy seller involvement

Alloy combines:

Immediate payouts

Hands-off selling

Participation in resale upside

This hybrid model allows customers to benefit from both speed and long-term value.

Designed for Modern Sellers and Buyers

The Alloy marketplace is built for consumers who want a faster, more transparent alternative to traditional resale, without managing listings or negotiating prices.

Availability

Alloy's marketplace is now available nationwide. Customers can sell items or browse inventory at The Alloy Market's online marketplace, with new inventory added continuously as items are submitted and evaluated.

About The Alloy Market

The Alloy Market is a modern platform for buying and selling gold, jewelry, and precious metals. By combining transparent pricing, expert evaluation, and a growing resale marketplace, Alloy helps customers unlock more value, whether they are selling or purchasing gold jewelry.

Media Contact

Name: Lauren Land

Agency: Principal, Land Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (843) 224-9449

SOURCE The Alloy Market