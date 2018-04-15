The Allstate Foundation Brings Disaster Preparedness Week to the Northwest and Donates $100,000 to the Red Cross

"Although it might be the last thing on your mind, a disaster could occur in any community at any time across the Northwest," said Allstate spokesperson, Frank Clouser. "Many people—85 percent, in fact—aren't prepared. Allstate is here to help Northwest communities prepare and be less vulnerable in the event of a sudden disaster. Creating an emergency kit for you and your family is step one."

This is especially relevant for Northwest residents as Idaho, Oregon, and Washington are on the top 10 "Most Wildfire Prone States," according to the Insurance Information Institute. The three states alone have nearly half a million households that are at a high or extreme risk from wildfires. And in 2017, nearly 5,000 fires took place across the three states, burning 1.8 million acres.

Residents who wish to donate supplies to the Red Cross, or pick up a disaster preparedness starter kit, can stop by any participating Allstate Agency in the Northwest for more information.

To help local residents prepare for a disaster, The Allstate Foundation recommends three important safety tips to help communities be aware of the risks in their lives and to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Step One: Build a basic disaster preparedness kit. Your disaster preparedness kit should contain these basic supplies:

Water (one gallon per person, per day) Ready-to-eat, nonperishable food (for family members and pets) Battery-powered or hand-crank radio Flashlight First-aid kit Whistle (to signal for help) Dust mask, plastic sheeting and duct tape Antiseptic and plastic garbage bags with ties (for sanitation) Wrench or pliers Local maps (to locate emergency services and shelters) Extra batteries Prescription medication

For more information, download Allstate Foundation's brochure on how you can prepare your family for a disaster. Resources are available in English and Spanish.

Step Two: Create a household emergency evacuation plan. A household emergency plan should include the following information:

Emergency contact names and numbers – mobile and landline (As an extra precaution, everyone in your family should program "In Case of Emergency," or ICE, contacts in their mobile phones so emergency personnel can contact them if needed) Family meeting place in your neighborhood and an alternative meeting place in the region Personal details for each family member (date of birth, important medical information, recent photos) Addresses and phone numbers of the places family members frequent on a regular basis (work, school) Contact information for medical providers (doctors, pharmacist, veterinarian) Important medical and insurance information, including photocopies of your medical insurance card(s) Check out Digital Locker: Digital Locker is a free app open to everyone that lets you create an inventory of your home's items and stores your information securely. The app has simple, step-by-step instructions to help you quickly set up your account and start adding items. You can take pictures of the items in your home or upload existing ones. Digital Locker also totals the cost of all items in your locker and keeps your private information safe in our cloud based technology. For a fill-in-the-blank household emergency plan and cards to download, print and keep close at hand, visit www.ready.gov/make-a-plan.

Step 3: Help your community get ready for a disaster. The strength of a community comes from each person who lives in it. By raising your hand to help your community prepare for a potential disaster, you can help people respond to and recover from an emergency situation. Contact your local Red Cross to gain more information on how to prepare your community in the event of a disaster.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or find Red Cross on Facebook and Twitter.

About The Allstate Foundation

Established in 1952, The Allstate Foundation is an independent, charitable organization made possible by subsidiaries of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL). Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations across the country, The Allstate Foundation brings the relationships, reputation and resources of Allstate to support innovative and lasting solutions that enhance people's well-being and prosperity. With a focus on building financial independence for domestic violence survivors, empowering youth and celebrating the charitable community involvement of Allstate agency owners and employees, The Allstate Foundation works to bring out the good in people's lives. For more information, visit www.AllstateFoundation.org.

