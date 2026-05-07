The Allstate Foundation commits $15M to increase youth-led service across the country

New multi-year investment builds on The Allstate Foundation's long-standing commitment to youth empowerment

Key takeaways

The Allstate Foundation has a long-standing commitment to youth empowerment, helping young people serve and improve their communities.

Research conducted by The Allstate Foundation in partnership with Gallup found that youth-led service is linked to stronger career readiness, connection and resilience.

Building on this long-standing commitment and putting the research findings into action, The Allstate Foundation is committing $15 million in total funding to seven of the country's largest youth-serving organizations to increase youth-led service nationally.

The coalition includes Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Future Business Leaders of America, Junior Achievement USA, National 4‑H Council, National Association of Secondary School Principals, National PTA and YMCA of the USA, with a combined reach of more than 30 million young people.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Foundation today announced a first-of-its-kind $15 million grantmaking effort that builds on its long-standing commitment to youth empowerment by bringing together seven of the country's largest youth-serving organizations to increase youth-led service across the country. This coalition marks the first time these organizations will collaborate as a structured cohort to scale youth-led service across their organizations and share learnings to inform broader adoption across the youth development field.

Kate Nack, vice president of The Allstate Foundation and Social Impact:

"This investment reflects The Allstate Foundation's long-standing belief that service is a powerful developmental tool for young people to build career readiness, connection and resilience. When young people are trusted to lead and given real opportunities to make an impact, the benefits multiply. That's why The Allstate Foundation is investing in youth-serving organizations to help reach millions of young people with more opportunities to lead through service."

Participating organizations include:

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Future Business Leaders of America

Junior Achievement USA

National 4‑H Council

National Association of Secondary School Principals

National PTA

YMCA of the USA

In addition to partnering with these organizations, The Allstate Foundation will work directly with a cohort of young people to help inform strategy, elevate youth voice and contribute to how youth-led service is designed and scaled across the country.

How much is The Allstate Foundation investing and in which organizations?

Through this initiative, The Allstate Foundation will invest more than $15 million in programming and grants over two years to support seven national youth-serving organizations. Together, these organizations reach more than 30 million young people across the country through existing programs and networks, providing a pathway for research-backed youth-led service practices to be applied consistently across communities.

Jim Clark, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America:

"At Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we see every day what's possible when young people are trusted to lead and serve; they develop confidence, purpose, and a commitment to giving back. Over time, we see these young people grow into adults who are more engaged as leaders and active volunteers in the places they live. Through this new coalition launched by The Allstate Foundation, we can build on what we know works and exchange insights with a national network of peers to accelerate youth‑led impact across the country."

Jill Bramble, CEO, National 4‑H Council:

"As the nation's largest youth development organization, 4-H has spent more than 120 years igniting possibility, building confidence, and strengthening communities. 4-H programs show that youth are present-day problem solvers, giving back to communities across the country. Together with The Allstate Foundation and other youth-serving organizations, our shared priorities will help expand these experiences so more young people can lead and make an impact in their communities now and into the future."

Suzanne McCormick, President and CEO, YMCA of the USA:

"Every day in the Y, we see how youth-led service helps young people discover who they are and build confidence in what they can achieve. We also see how it strengthens the fabric of our communities by bringing people from all walks of life together to collaborate around a shared goal for the greater good. Our communities have so much to learn from our youngest citizens, and the country's 2,600 YMCAs are excited to partner with The Allstate Foundation and fellow youth-serving organizations to grow and enhance youth-led service in our country."

Why is youth-led service the focus?

The initiative builds on The Power of Youth Service, national research conducted by The Allstate Foundation in partnership with Gallup. The research found that youth-led service, where young people help plan, lead and shape service efforts, delivers stronger outcomes than participation alone, particularly in career readiness, connection and resilience. That impact is strongest when young people have real leadership and decision-making roles and when service experiences are sustained over time. This initiative bridges the gap between what the research shows and how service opportunities are typically structured in practice.

Greg Weatherford II, director of The Allstate Foundation and Social Impact:

"This work is about moving youth-led service into a national movement that drives lasting institutional change. By working with a coalition of national organizations, along with a cohort of young people, we are able to test, learn and share what works so youth-led service can be consistently applied and strengthened in communities across the country."

How will the funding be used?

Grounded in the research findings, the funding focuses on expanding youth‑led service opportunities. While many organizations already offer traditional service opportunities, this investment is designed to elevate those efforts by embedding youth‑led service more intentionally into existing programs and systems.

Grants will be used to:

Expand youth‑led service across programs, chapters and networks.

Increase the number and quality of opportunities for young people to plan, lead and shape service efforts.

Support organizational infrastructure that allows youth‑led service practices to be sustained beyond the grant period.

Where is there more information about youth service?

To explore the full report, visit: The Power of Youth Service. Empower youth to serve and improve communities by using The Allstate Foundation's resources at AllstateFoundation.org.

About The Allstate Foundation

The Allstate Foundation empowers people and communities so they can thrive. Established in 1952, The Allstate Foundation team takes a trust-based approach to philanthropy that centers the needs of nonprofits and the stakeholders they serve. Through bold actions and inspiring people to act, philanthropic efforts focus on two major areas: empowering youth to serve and improve communities and disrupting the cycle and reducing the prevalence of relationship abuse. The Allstate Foundation also amplifies employee and agent volunteerism through Allstate's Helping Hands match and grant programs, support communities before and after disasters and develop nonprofit leaders and board members through the Nonprofit Leadership Center. Learn more at www.allstatefoundation.org, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE The Allstate Foundation