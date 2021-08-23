The Allure Group's Harlem Center Partners with Salvation Army on Vaccination Event

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, one of the New York City-based skilled nursing facilities that forms The Allure Group, partnered with the Salvation Army and the office of New York governor's office to sponsor a coronavirus vaccination event in Harlem on July 29.

The day-long event, which was held at the Salvation Army Harlem Temple, saw the single-shot Johnson & Johnson dispensed. Each person who received the vaccination was also presented with a Megamillions lottery ticket.

"We must do all we can to help continue educating our communities and encourage those eligible to get vaccinated," Allure founder/chairman Joel Landau said. "That is the best way to overcome this pandemic and protect our fellow New Yorkers."

According to Patch.com , more than 40 percent of the residents in all eight of Harlem's zipcodes had been fully vaccinated as of the day before this event. In four of those zipcodes, over half had been fully inoculated.

The Allure Group serves over 1,400 residents at its centers, which besides Harlem are located throughout Brooklyn.

SOURCE The Allure Group