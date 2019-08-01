The Almanac of American Politics Releases 2020 Edition

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Almanac of American Politics is pleased to announce the release of the 2020 edition, the 25th in the storied Almanac collection.

The 2020 edition of the Almanac provides more in-depth political insights and data than ever, including:

Profiles of all 535 Members of Congress and the 50 governors, plus their districts and states

A political overview essay titled, " From 2016 to 2020 ", by Charlie Cook , which explores the question, "what drove the 2016 election outcome?"

", by , which explores the question, "what drove the 2016 election outcome?" Lists of statewide elected officials

Updated voter registration data

Updated demographic information for every state and district, including information from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey, with new categories of economic, occupational, social and geographic data

Analysis of the 2018 elections for Senate, House and governor races, and how those results shape the public policy debates in Congress and the nation

Co-Authored by Richard Cohen and Charlie Cook, the 2020 edition also includes content from contributing authors including:

Michael Barone

Jim Barnes

Louis Jacobson

Louis Peck

Jessica Taylor

Abby Livingston

Cameron Joseph

Brent Griffiths

The Almanac of American Politics is also pleased to announce the complete digitization of the Almanac archives from its first edition in 1972 to the current 2020 edition. The digital archive collection gives access to vital data points from each edition of the Almanac, allowing users to track the course of political careers from 50 years of in-depth profiles of every Governor, Senator, House member, State and District. Profiles include biographic, demographic, and electoral data from 25 Congresses, creating a truly unique perspective on politics in America.

About the Almanac: The Almanac of American Politics, now in its 25th edition, is the unparalleled reference of the people, places, and perceptions that are reshaping American politics. The 2020 Almanac remains the gold standard for accurate, accessible, usable political information, relied on by everyone involved, invested, or interested in American politics.

More information at: http://www.thealmanacofamericanpolitics.com

About Columbia Books & Information Services (CBIS): CBIS is a leading provider of compliance information, training and in-depth data across a range of areas including associations, nonprofits, grants, government relations, and other federally regulated industries. For more information visit us at: https://www.columbiabooks.com/.

Contact: Emma Griffin

Phone: 202-739-9648

Email: egriffin@columbiabooks.com

SOURCE Columbia Books & Information Services (CBIS)

Related Links

http://www.columbiabooks.com

