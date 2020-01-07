The Alpine Halo is Back and Bigger than Ever with a Large 11-inch Screen

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. has added a third model to its popular Halo category. The new iLX-F411 mech-less (no CD/DVD) Audio/Video receiver features the same "hovering" screen platform as its predecessors while boasting a larger, 11-inch touchscreen – 49 percent more surface area than the 9-inch.

"The impact that the Alpine Halo9 has had in the industry cannot be understated," said Mike Anderson, Vice President and General Manager, Brand Business Unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. "The introduction of the new 11-inch display solidifies Alpine as an industry leader with the biggest display on the market."

The iLX-F411 debuted today during the 2020 International CES, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 7-10.

Customizable User Interface

The iLX-F411 has the same features as its predecessor, the iLX-F259, including a customizable user interface, with three home screens and 22 available widgets that can be customized through swipe and drag-and-drop motions. Users can personalize the backgrounds using their own photos or several pre-loaded patterns.

Through extensive industry research, the iLX-F411 includes all the features needed to command an exciting drive and is an ideal upgrade for the active weekender or everyday commuter. The increased screen size allows for safe navigation and easy control of music, text messages and phone calls through Apple CarPlay® or Android Auto™.

Features and System Expansion

The large, 11-inch screen has a WVGA display, Capacitive Touch, and Swipe Graphical User Interface (GUI) that's optimized for in-vehicle smartphone use so drivers can access Apple CarPlay® or Android Auto™ with the Google Assistant for music, messages, or maps while keeping their eyes on the road. It features built-in Bluetooth® for hands-free calling and audio streaming and is SiriusXM-Ready® (requires a SiriusXM® tuner and subscription, sold separately).

External sources can be connected via the USB port, AUX input or HDMI input. One universal rear camera input or additional cameras can be added when used with the KCX-C200B Universal Front and Rear Camera Selector (cameras and selector sold separately). Drivers can retain select factory features like vehicle information and parking assist display on compatible vehicles with the iDatalink® Maestro® module (sold separately).*

*iDatalink® connectivity available via software update Fall 2020

Installation Fitment

The iLX-F411 follows the same flexible installation fitment as its 9-inch predecessor with an adjustable mount and four screen angle adjustments, five screen height adjustments and two screen depth adjustments for optimized viewing.

The 1-DIN chassis and adjustable installation options make it easy to add the iLX-F411 to a variety of applications without blocking factory buttons or features on the dash and avoiding the need for custom installation.

The iLX-F411 will ship in June for $1,200 SRI and will be for sale at Alpine Authorized retailers or online at www.alpine-usa.com through Crutchfield. Installation options can be found on the Alpine-USA website through the store locator.

Features:

NEW iLX-F411 11-INCH MECH-LESS AUDIO/VIDEO RECEIVER

11-inch WVGA display with a capacitive touchscreen

Floating style display with adjustable height, depth and angle mounting bracket

Customizable user interface (three pages with 22 available widgets)

Customizable wallpaper (user photos)

Works with Apple CarPlay®

The Google Assistant is available on Android Auto™

SiriusXM-Ready® (requires a SiriusXM® tuner and subscription, sold separately).

Bluetooth® built-in for hands-free calling and audio streaming

built-in for hands-free calling and audio streaming 1 HDMI input and 1 HDMI output

iDatalink® connectivity for vehicle information and parking assist display on compatible vehicles*

FLAC/MP3/WMA/AAC/WAV music playback

AVI/MP4/MPG/MOV/WMV video playback via USB

JPG/PNG/BMP USB photo viewer

5-band graphic EQ

45W x 4 Amp

3 Preouts (4V)

6-channel time correction

1 Rearview camera input with distance guide display

Available in June SRI: $1,200

*Available via software update Fall 2020

Product information is based upon current information at the time of press but cannot be guaranteed. All designs, features, specifications and delivery dates are subject to change without notice.

CarPlay® is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google, Android, and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC. SiriusXM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc. All rights reserved. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth® SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Alpine Electronics, Inc. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

About Alpine Electronics

Alpine Electronics, Inc. is an automotive electronics manufacturer that provides consumers and leading automakers with audio, video, navigation and driver assistance products. The company specializes in system integration solutions with innovative vehicle entertainment and information technologies. Alpine's R&D and manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America ensure that all products address the real-world requirements of drivers in each market. The company is committed to developing safe, comfortable and eco-friendly automotive electronics products. Alpine Electronics, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.

For information about Alpine's aftermarket products, visit www.alpine-usa.com and these social media channels:

SOURCE Alpine Electronics of America, Inc.

