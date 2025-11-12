The ALS Association Applauds New Legislation That Seeks to Uncover Why Veterans Are at Greater Risk for ALS

Bipartisan bill led by U.S. Representative Jason Crow (D-CO), aims to bring hope and answers to veterans living with ALS

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The ALS Association today applauded Congressman Jason Crow (CO-06) for introducing the bipartisan Veterans with ALS Reporting Act, a critical step toward uncovering why those who serve our nation face a far greater risk of developing ALS.

The ALS Association proudly partnered with Congressman Crow and leading veterans' service organizations to shape this bill, ensuring that the voices of veterans living with ALS, and their families—are at the heart of this effort.

Veterans are twice as likely to develop ALS as those who haven't served. While the VA recognizes ALS as a service-connected disease and provides a 100% disability rating, too many questions remain unanswered. This legislation brings us closer to understanding and ultimately preventing why our heroes are falling ill after serving their country.

"Our veterans answered the call, and it's our duty to answer theirs," said Congressman Jason Crow. "For years, veterans have faced an elevated risk of developing ALS – and now we must work to understand why. That's why I'm introducing the bipartisan Veterans with ALS Reporting Act, which will help uncover critical data, drive prevention, and improve care for veterans already living with the condition. This bill will help deliver our veterans the world-class care they earned and take real steps toward protecting future generations of servicemembers."

The Veterans with ALS Reporting Act represents an urgent opportunity to change the trajectory of this disease for veterans and future servicemembers. The legislation will:

Provide critical data on the impact of ALS within military and veteran populations.

Identify risk-reduction strategies to protect future generations of service members.

Improve access to clinical trials and care for veterans living with ALS.

Deliver a clear plan of action to reduce the incidence of ALS among those who have served.

"As a veteran and a dad, I want my son to grow up knowing that his country takes care of the people who serve it," said Jessy Ybarra, member of the Board of Trustees for the ALS Association and a veteran living with ALS. "I live with ALS every day, and I've seen too many fellow veterans face this same disease without answers. This bill gives me hope… not just for me, but for the next generation."

"The Veterans with ALS Reporting Act is more than a bill — it's a lifeline of hope for the heroes who once fought for us and now face a fight against ALS," said Melanie Lendnal, Senior Vice President of Policy and Advocacy for The ALS Association. "We're deeply grateful to Representatives Crow, Fitzpatrick, Sewell, and Calvert, co-chairs of the ALS Congressional Caucus for leading this effort to uncover why our veterans are at greater risk and to ensure they have access to the care and clinical trials they deserve. This legislation is a promise to our servicemembers that our nation will stand with them until we find the answers and end ALS once and for all."

About the ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest ALS organization in the world. The ALS Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The mission of the ALS Association is to make ALS livable and cure it. For more information about the ALS Association, visit our website at www.als.org.

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over the course of the disease, people lose the ability to move, to speak, and eventually, to breathe. The disease is always fatal, usually within five years of diagnosis. Few treatment options exist, resulting in a high unmet need for new therapies to address functional deficits and disease progression.

SOURCE The ALS Association