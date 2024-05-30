The ALS Association Teams Up with MLB Pitcher Aaron Nola to #StrikeOutALS, Celebrate 4th Annual Lou Gehrig Day

Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Continues Support of Fight Against ALS in Honor of Late Uncle

ARLINGTON, Va., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Association is excited to celebrate the 4th annual Lou Gehrig Day, taking place on June 2nd at baseball parks across the country. Lou Gehrig Day honors the legacy of the legendary first baseman, who was diagnosed with ALS at the height of his playing career. He died on June 2, 1941, just two years after his diagnosis. ALS is still 100% fatal and can strike anyone at any time.

This season, the ALS Association is partnering with Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola to raise awareness of ALS and funds for ALS research and care. Nola lost his uncle Alan Andries to ALS in 2021 and Nola has been a critical part of the fight since, raising awareness and money around the country. For every strikeout Nola records this season, he will donate $1,000 to the ALS Association through the Big League Impact fundraising campaign.

"I have seen first-hand the devastating impact of ALS," said Nola. "My uncle Alan was an amazing man – so smart and positive. We need to strike out ALS in honor of all those families affected by this terrible disease."

As part of the nationwide effort, the ALS Association will be partnering with baseball teams across the country to host events commemorating Lou Gehrig Day. These events may include pre-game ceremonies, special on-field presentations, guest speakers and fundraising initiatives.

"We are grateful to Aaron and everyone in baseball who supports the fight against ALS," said Larry Falivena, a person living with ALS who serves on the Lou Gehrig Day Committee and the ALS Association Board of Trustees. "We may support different teams on the field, but off the field, we are all dedicated to making ALS livable and then curing it. We have made great strides in ALS care and research since Lou Gehrig was diagnosed and we have to keep the momentum going."

The ALS Association encourages fans, players, and organizations to join the fight against ALS by finding a Lou Gehrig Day game in their community by visiting als.org/4ALS or by joining Aaron and his campaign to Strike Out ALS at als.org/strikeoutals.

Together, we can honor Lou Gehrig's legacy and make a significant impact on the fight against ALS.

About ALS

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, which often leads to total paralysis and death within two to five years of diagnosis. For unknown reasons, veterans are more likely to develop ALS than the general population.

About the ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest philanthropic funder of ALS research in the world. The Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about The ALS Association, visit our website at als.org.

