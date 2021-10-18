The Altair Hotel to Open as First Luxury Hotel and Resort in Bay Harbor

Located at 9540 West Bay Harbor Drive, the 96-room boutique property features designs created by Interiors by Steven G, offering guests a modern coastal beach house aesthetic within bright studio suites featuring floor to ceiling glass windows, spacious one-bedrooms, and two-bedroom corner suites. All rooms and suites feature contemporary furnishings in light, neutral tones, with luxurious fixtures and appointments. Additionally, larger suites are appointed with fully functioning kitchens making it the ideal location for multi-generational families to enjoy.

Amenities include a rooftop pool and whirlpool, panoramic water views and sweeping green landscape vistas complete with cabana style seating perfect for lounging during the day. The lobby serves as a communal backdrop with indoor and outdoor waterfront viewing conveniently located near the fitness center. Valet parking and 24-hour reception with concierge services will be available in addition to in-room dining, poolside attendance and housekeeping. Guests seeking to venture out and explore are invited to use the bicycles, scooters, kayaks and paddleboards on offer. Additionally, The Altair Hotel Bay Harbor caters to the Jewish community through its daily kosher breakfast and Shabbat elevator.

The Altair Hotel Bay Harbor will soon welcome a high-end kosher restaurant. In addition to the restaurant the hotel will roll out a property wide kosher cuisine program that will include in-room dining, poolside service, and more.

Developed by PPG Development LLC and managed by leading real estate investment and hospitality management company, Highgate, The Altair Hotel Bay Harbor is located at 9540 W. Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor, FL 33154. For more information and for booking details, please visit thealtairhotel.com/.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing Caribbean and Latin America footprint. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, London, Miami, Seattle and Waikiki. www.highgate.com .

About PPG

Since 2001, Ari Pearl has successfully been involved in South Florida's most prominent real estate and development projects. These projects include large ground up developments and conversions in both the residential and hospitality sectors consisting of more than 3,000 residential units and 2,000 hotel rooms. In July 2017, Pearl formed PPG Development, LLC to focus on South Florida acquisitions and development of mid to large-scale residential and hospitality projects.

