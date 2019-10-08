The Alternative Board (Worldwide)® names Louie Beaupre Chief Operating Officer

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louie Beaupre has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of The Alternative Board (TAB), a leading professional business service franchise.

Beaupre joins the international headquarters with over thirty years franchise experience having worked with multiple category leading business-to-business franchise concepts. In this newly created role, Beaupre hopes to accelerate the growth of TAB's domestic and international network, and further improve unit economics of the company's franchise owners.

"I am really excited to join the global executive team at TAB," Beaupre said. "I look forward to building upon the tremendous success the company has experienced throughout to world."

In the role, Beaupre will be primarily responsible for the day-to-day operational leadership of the company in the execution of its Q4 2019 and 2020 strategic plans.

"TAB will celebrate its thirty-year anniversary next year," Jason Zickerman, TAB's President and CEO said. "We are now in twenty countries and we are looking forward to leveraging Louie's experience in franchising to take our brand to the next level."

For the past four years, TAB has been recognized as the leading business consulting and coaching franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine. TAB is an exclusive membership organization that helps growth-minded business owners through business advisory boards, one on one coaching and TAB's proprietary set of systems and tools. Business owners who sit on TAB Boards have been shown to outgrow sales revenues, when compared to national averages, by more than double.

SOURCE The Alternative Board

Related Links

https://www.thealternativeboard.com

