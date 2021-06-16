The AlTouq Group Announces Family Firm Institute Educational Scholarships to Recipients from Africa, Latin America, and the United States

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AlTouq Group, through the Family Firm Institute (FFI) Global Education Network (GEN), has provided three practitioners and academics, hailing from Africa, Latin America, and the United States, with its 2021 annual scholarships for the Advanced Certificate in Family Business Advising (ACFBA). The scholarships are highly competitive and provide recipients with online education and professional designations in family business and family wealth advising.

The annual AlTouq Group scholarship aims to support those committed to the field of family enterprise. Candidates for this scholarship are either (i) individuals with established credentials in the fields of law, finance, behavioral science, or management science who wish to specialize in advising or consulting with family enterprises, or (ii) next-gen family business members who would like to formalize or enhance their learning on the family enterprise.

The successful recipients of the 2021 AlTouq Group scholarship are:

Monika Hudson , Ed.D.

Associate Professor/Director

USF Gellert Family Business Center, University of San Francisco

San Francisco, CA

, Ed.D. Associate Professor/Director USF Gellert Family Business Center, Tsitsi Mutendi

Family Business Advisor

Harare, Zimbabwe

Family Business Advisor Luz Leyda Vega-Rosado , Ph.D.

Academic and Family Business Advisor

Rincón, Puerto Rico

In past years, the AlTouq Group FFI GEN scholarships have been awarded to academics from Singapore and Hong Kong as well.

In announcing the awardees, AlTouq Group's CEO Mr. AbdulMohsen AlTouq commented that FFI was an invaluable global platform for family business practitioners and academics, and that the AlTouq Group was glad to have been part of supporting the cause for several years now. Mr. AlTouq wished the scholarship beneficiaries well and hoped they will be able to utilize the AlTouq Group scholarship to its fullest potential.

About:

The AlTouq Group http://www.altouq.com/en/ is a Saudi Arabian Family Office that is the investment vehicle for the AlTouq family. Over the past several decades, it has grown into a sophisticated local and international investor with a global revenue generating asset base.

FFI Global Education Network (FFIGEN https://www.ffigen.org/) is the most trusted and globally recognized provider of family enterprise professional education in the world. GEN offers cutting-edge multidisciplinary courses and world-class certificate programs for family enterprise advisers, practitioners, academics, and professionals.

Family Firm Institute http://www.ffi.org FFI's mission is to be the most influential global network of thought-leaders in the field of family enterprise. FFI provides research-based learning and relevant tools for advisors and consultants, academics, and family enterprise members to drive success.

For further information contact: Nell Pepper at [email protected]

SOURCE Family Firm Institute

Related Links

www.ffi.org

