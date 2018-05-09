LONDON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The alumina trihydrate (ATH) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2023.



The alumina trihydrate market is projected to grow from USD 1,508.1 million in 2018 to USD 1,958.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the alumina trihydrate market can be attributed to flourishing plastics and building & construction industries globally with the increasing use of alumina trihydrate in various applications. The rising demand for fire safety and cost-effective fillers has led to the increased consumption of alumina trihydrate in various end-use industries such as plastics.

Alumina trihydrate has a wide application area; however, it's not suitable for high-temperature applications.The thermal decomposition of alumina trihydrate begins at about 2200C in applications such as thermosets and certain PVCs.



As such, alumina trihydrate is not suitable for applications with temperatures above 2200C, thereby restricting its use in high-temperature applications such as polyolefins.



The flame retardant segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the alumina trihydrate market during the forecast period.

Alumina trihydrate is used in several end-use industry applications, such as thermosets, conveyor belts, PVC, adhesives, sealants, etc. The flame retardant application segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the growing demand for fire safety and thermal stability in various applications from emerging economies such as Iran and Saudi Arabia across the globe.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the alumina trihydrate market during the forecast period.

China is the largest market for alumina trihydrate in the Asia Pacific region, in terms of value.Growing industrialization and imposition of fire safety regulations in the region have led to the increase in demand for flame retardant in end-use industries.



This offers enormous growth opportunities for the manufacturers of alumina trihydrate, as it is used in various applications.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 41%, Tier 3 – 24%

• By Designation: C level – 56%, Director level – 28%, Others – 16%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 33%, North America – 27%, Europe – 20%, Middle East & Africa – 13%, South America – 7%



As part of the qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by market players, such as Albemarle Corporation (US), Huber Engineered Materials (US), Nabaltec AG (Germany), and LKAB Minerals AB (Sweden).



The report defines, segments, and projects the alumina trihydrate market based on end-use industry, application, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers and opportunities.



It also strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyses their market shares and core competencies. The report analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and divestments that are undertaken by key players to grow in the market.



