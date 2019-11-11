NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The aluminum oxide market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4.40%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing sector, and growing production of porous ceramics. However, increasing health risks due to exposure to aluminum oxide remains one of the major concerns for the market studied.



- The medical and pharmaceutical segment dominated the market in 2018. It is likely to grow during the forecast period, with increasing investments into the healthcare industry across the world.

- The huge potential as biomaterial in the medical industry is likely to provide opportunities for the market studied, during the forecast period.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, owing to the surging demand from the medical, industrial manufacturing, and electronics industries.



Aluminum Smelting Segment to Dominate the Market Demand



- Aluminum oxide is primarily used to produce aluminum from smelting process, as nearly 90% of the total aluminum oxide produced is consumed in the aluminum smelting industry. The aluminum oxide is used to produce the primary aluminum metal at a ratio of 2:1 (2 metric ton of alumina produces 1 metric ton of aluminum).

- Aluminum is the second-most used metal in the world and is mainly used in the transportation, building and construction, electrical engineering, container packaging, and other industries, due to its durability, strength, lightweight, and recyclability.

- In May 2018, aluminum giants Alcoa Corporation and Rio Tinto Aluminum announced a joint venture to commercialize patented technology that eliminates direct greenhouse gas emissions from the traditional smelting process, a key step in aluminum production. This is a revolutionary advancement in the manufacturing of aluminum.

- Together, the two aluminum companies formed a joint venture called Elysis, to develop this technology further for larger-scale production and commercialization, with a package planned for sale, beginning in 2024.

- Apple partnered with both these aluminum companies and the Governments of Canada and Quebec, to collectively invest a combined USD 144 million for future R&D.

- Total aluminum stocks in the world were estimated at around 11 million metric tons at the end of 2018, and are expected to further fall below 10 million metric ton by end of 2019. The global aluminum production is expected to reach 65 million metric tons in 2019, about 56% of which is expected to be produced in China.

- The weak market conditions prevailed in the global aluminum primary production market for 2019 is expected to be neutralized by the coming promising years if a resolution to the trade war is miraculously agreed.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increasing investments and production in the end-user industries, such as medical & pharmaceuticals, electronics, industrial manufacturing, etc., are driving the demand for aluminum oxide in the region.

- China is one of the fastest-growing economies globally, and almost all the end-user industries have been growing owing to the rising population, living standards, and per-capita income. However, owing to the international trade turbulences and unfavorable geopolitical affairs, the growth rate is expected to slow down in the initial years of the forecast period. But the growth is expected to take up the pace in the latter part of the forecast period, considering the favorable conditions and relations in the future.

- China is the world's top producer of aluminum oxide with the production of more than 35 million metric tons in 2018. This production was increased by new smelter openings in 2018 and higher utilization rates, following a decrease in the cost of raw material, alumina. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the country produced around 3.05 million metric tons of alumina in December 2018, an increase of 11.3% from December 2017.

- Southwest China's Guizhou province is increasingly becoming the largest producer, due to friendly policies and the easy availability of raw materials. Guizhou's abundant bauxite resources have given an edge in developing aluminum production, as bauxite is the raw material used to produce aluminum products in many industrial processes.

- Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the demand for the market studied in the region during the forecast period.



The global aluminum oxide market is consolidated, with the top five players accounting for around 40% of the global market. Some of the major players in the market include Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO), Xinfa Group Co. Ltd, China Hongqiao Group Limited, and Alcoa Corporation, among others.



