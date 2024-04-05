The Alzheimer's Association® and Rippl Partner to Improve Quality Dementia Care and Caregiver Support

Creating unprecedented access and value that addresses the gap in dementia care for individuals and caregivers

CHICAGO, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Alzheimer's Association and Rippl announced a partnership designed to revolutionize access to high-quality dementia care across the country.

The Dementia Care Navigation Service (DCNS), powered by Rippl and the Alzheimer's Association, leverages Rippl's proven model of on-demand dementia care and the extensive resources of the Alzheimer's Association, including its 24/7 Helpline and community education programs. The service will roll out across the nation through both public and private payers, delivering the gold standard of dementia care to thousands of individuals and their caregivers who otherwise do not have access to the comprehensive care they desperately need.

This partnership also includes approval by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in the eight-year pilot program, Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model . Rippl and the Alzheimer's Association's combined depth of expertise and innovative services are already in operation through market-leading Medicare Advantage payer and provider partners, and the services are now available to broadly support providers in their own value-based arrangements or participation in the GUIDE Model.

Addressing a critical need

Millions of Americans living with dementia often face the challenge of navigating complex care landscapes without adequate support leading to poorer health outcomes, high rates of hospitalization, and significant caregiver stress. A recent Alzheimer's Association report found:

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's. By 2050, that number will approach 13 million.

60% of health care workers believe that the U.S. health care system is not effectively helping patients and their families navigate dementia care.

A majority of caregivers (70%) report that coordination of care is stressful and 2 in 3 (66%) have difficulty finding resources and support for their needs.

"Our new Dementia Care Navigation Service will fill existing gaps in the care, services and support facing dementia caregivers and be a trusted partner with clinicians, hospitals and health systems," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO, Alzheimer's Association. "In addition, GUIDE, a dementia care management model we long championed with CMS and in Congress, is a bold first step toward revolutionizing dementia care in this country and is one of several care-focused programs we will embark on with this partnership."

Creating lasting change

The new navigation service offers patients and caregivers 24/7 access, care coordination, comprehensive planning, medication management, and critical support resources, ensuring that every aspect of the dementia journey is addressed. DCNS will be available to support individual dementia caregivers and also work with providers and health systems to deliver community-based services, respite and other support services that are often challenging to deliver in the clinical setting.

A driving philosophy behind the new service is that primary care is central to addressing the needs of individuals and to managing the tremendous costs associated with disease progression. Through Rippl's ability to integrate clinically and technologically with primary care providers and health systems, DCNS enables them to offer comprehensive dementia care to their patients as a seamless extension of their practices. This includes the ability for DCNS to fully support participation in GUIDE, whether at a single clinic or a large, multi-state system.

"Not only is this type of dementia care management proven to improve care and quality of life for those living with Alzheimer's and other dementia, but now we know that it would also save billions of dollars," said Kris Engskov, Co-Founder and CEO of Rippl. "Our innovative research-backed model provides practical care to patients, as well as their families and caregivers, keeping them at home and out of the ER and hospital. Health equity is a cornerstone of this partnership and our virtual care model supports our joint commitment to ensure all have access."

For more than a decade, the Alzheimer's Association has led efforts to improve care for those living with Alzheimer's and other dementia and their caregivers through legislation including, most recently, the bipartisan Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act. This bill proposed a new approach to dementia care management covering care coordination and navigation, caregiver education and support, and alternative payment models for physician reimbursement, ultimately leading to the development of GUIDE.

In 2023, an expert workgroup of researchers convened by the Alzheimer's Association, published a definition of consistent dementia care navigation and identified evidence-based principles to provide framework and standards for dementia care navigation.

"Enhancing dementia care and ensuring caregivers are supported throughout their difficult journey are core to the Alzheimer's Association mission," Pike said. "We're excited about our work with Rippl. This is a pivotal moment for dementia care and we are fully committed to shaping a better future for all individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's and other dementias."

"We're thrilled to partner with the Alzheimer's Association," Engskov said. "Its legacy, reach and deep commitment to provide this care in every community is well known. There is simply no other organization better equipped to help bring innovative new approaches to patients and families, we can't wait to get started."

For more information please visit ripplcare.com/alz or email [email protected].

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

About Rippl

Rippl provides specialty dementia care for patients and caregivers, on demand. Leveraging a value-based approach, disruptive technology, and a relentless focus on empowering and enabling its clinicians, Rippl is pioneering a new care model to dramatically expand access to high quality, wraparound dementia care for seniors, their families and caregivers. ripplcare.com

