The Amazing Lash Studio® Brand Celebrates National Lash Day With Special Offer for First Time Guests

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amazing Lash Studio ® brand, the nation's largest and fastest-growing eyelash extension beauty brand, is celebrating National Lash Day on Wednesday, February 19, 2020! As a category leader in the eyelash extension space, the brand has been defining the beauty category since its inception.

In honor of National Lash Day, Amazing Lash Studio locations across the country are providing a special incentive to try out lash extensions. Simply text 'LASH' to 89000 now until February 19 to receive a promotional code for Lash Cash which is valued at $10 off your first set of lashes. The code will expire on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. MT.

The Amazing Lash Studio brand offers four eyelash extension styles to customize your look: Natural, Cute, Sexy and Gorgeous. Each style helps achieve a different look, based on the guest's eye shape, lifestyle and preference. The brand also has Amazing Volume Classic® (3D) lashes, which are perfect for anyone who wants fullness, while still achieving a more natural, wispy, everyday look. The Amazing Volume Glam® (6D) style helps make lashes appear more dramatic and are recommended for those who love a more made-up look—perfect for anyone who wants the look of thick mascara without having to apply mascara. With 250 locations nationwide, there's a studio near you that can help you find your perfect look!

"Our mission at the Amazing Lash Studio brand is to have guests leave the studio feeling confident, empowered and strong. We know from brand research that roughly 90-percent of women across the country haven't tried lash extensions. With that in mind, the brand has created a special offer celebrating National Lash Day, with the goal of helping more women experience the beauty and ease of lash extensions," said Chief Executive Officer, Heather Elrod.

With a guest centric approach, the beauty brand is nearly three times the size of any other national eyelash extension franchise system. According to Statista, false eyelashes and adhesives experienced a 53% increase in sales from 2015 to 2018, nationwide. The Amazing Lash Studio brand is poised to continue to meet the increasing demand. As women continue to look for more opportunities to look younger and save time, the continued growth potential for this category is incredible. To locate a studio near you to celebrate National Lash Day, please visit AmazingLashStudio.com.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Founded in 2010, Amazing Lash Studio locations' estheticians utilize a patented process to apply semi-permanent eyelash extensions to the clients' own lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept began franchising in 2013, and to date has 250 open studios in 25 states. In 2019, the brand landed No. 4 in the Franchise Times Fast & Serious, No. 71 on Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking, No. 340 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list, and No. 1,042 on the Inc. 5000 list. 2020 has started off strong, with the brand landing No. 5 on the Franchise Times 2020 Fast & Serious list and No. 307 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list. Each Amazing Lash Studio® location is independently owned and operated. Amazing Lash Studio® and the Amazing Lash Studio + design are registered trademarks owned by Amazing Lash Franchise, LLC. For additional information, visit AmazingLashStudio.com .

SOURCE Amazing Lash Studio

Related Links

http://www.amazinglashstudio.com

