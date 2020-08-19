The Amazing Lash Studio Brand Debuts Augmented Reality Filter, GlamCam

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amazing Lash Studio ® brand, the nation's largest and fastest-growing eyelash extension company, is excited to announce a first-of-its-kind, experiential augmented reality (AR) application, GlamCam by Amazing Lash Studio. Available within the Amazing Lash Studio mobile app and on the brand's website, this immersive AR filter delivers a new level of convenient, personalized service to consumers.

GlamCam, the first AR beauty app offered by a lash extension brand, provides the opportunity to virtually "try on" the brand's four proprietary styles. Allowing users to experiment with new looks and ultimately find the best lash look for them. By taking the guesswork out of finding the right lash look, the GlamCam is positioned to support business results such as improving guest satisfaction, membership conversion and retention as well as engaging new customers.

"At Amazing Lash Studio, our mission is to create lasting beauty and confidence so our guests will look and feel amazing. We created the GlamCam to help bridge the gap for our guests between describing the look they want and being satisfied with the look they receive. Guests can now arrive at their appointment with a GlamCam photo of how they look in their selected style and show this to their lash stylist," stated Heather Elrod, CEO of Amazing Lash Franchise, LLC. "During this time when masks are part of our daily routine, our eyes are an even more powerful form of personal expression than they were before. Our hope is that GlamCam will provide a fun and playful way to reach more women and show them how even more beautiful and confident they look in eyelash extensions!"

Innovative features on the GlamCam app include:

The app "virtually follows" the guest's head and eye movements so she has a real-life experience with her desired look

The user can modify her look within the app as follows:

Lash Styles: Switch between our Cute, Sexy, Natural and Gorgeous styles



Lash Volume: Add or reduce lash volume via a user-controlled slider control



Lash Length: Increase or reduce lash length via a slider control

The user can snap an Instagram®worthy selfie and then save it to her phone and bring it to her next appointment or share it with her friends

The user can also book her next appointment directly through the app

The Amazing Lash Studio mobile app with the GlamCam filter is free and available on AmazingLashStudio.com , iTunes® and Google Play® app stores on iPhone® and Android™.

To locate a studio near you please visit AmazingLashStudio.com .

About Amazing Lash Studio

Founded in 2010, Amazing Lash Studio locations' estheticians and cosmetologist utilize a patented process to apply semi-permanent eyelash extensions to the clients' own lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept began franchising in 2013 and to date has 250 open studios in 28 states. In 2020 the brand ranked No. 5 on the Franchise Times 2020 Fast & Serious list and No. 307 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list. Each Amazing Lash Studio® location is independently owned and operated. Amazing Lash Studio® and the Amazing Lash Studio + design are registered trademarks owned by Amazing Lash Franchise, LLC.

