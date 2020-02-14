The Amazing Lash Studio® Brand Reinforces Position as Category Leader in Beauty Industry with the Opening of its 250th Studio

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amazing Lash Studio® brand , the nation's largest and fastest-growing eyelash extension beauty brand, announced a major milestone today with the opening of its 250th studio nationwide in Laguna Niguel, CA. As the category leader in the eyelash extension space, the brand has been defining the beauty category since its inception.

The brand's high-trajectory momentum is clear, as the Amazing Lash Studio system has grown from 53 studios in 2015 to 250 studios today. The beauty brand is nearly three times the size of any other eyelash extension brand nationally and the continued growth potential for this category is tremendous.

"Not only does the Amazing Lash Studio brand empower our guests, it also has created a powerful network of entrepreneurial and supportive women," states Chief Executive Officer Heather Elrod. "We have several female franchisees, 99% of our guests are female and the teams within the studio are predominantly women. I am proud that we are creating a culture and a movement of women helping women."

The brand is at the forefront of beauty innovation. Last year, the Amazing Lash Studio brand launched its proprietary Featherweight Lashes™, Lash Lift, five new lash adhesives and five new lash curls. In 2020, the brand will be launching eyebrow treatments including waxing and tinting and new eyebrow retail products. The brand will also be launching its first Augmented Reality beauty simulator in this spring.

Amazing Lash Studio is part of WellBiz Brands, Inc. , the nation's premiere franchise portfolio of wellness, fitness and beauty brands. So far in 2020, the brand has received accolades from Franchise Times as being ranked No. 5 on the 2020 Franchise Times Fast & Serious list and ranked No. 307 on the Entrepreneur 500 list.



Amazing Lash Studio Laguna Niguel is located at 32411 Golden Lantern Street, Suite C, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 and is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/ca/laguna-niguel/laguna-niguel or call (949) 397-6748.

For more information about the Amazing Lash Studio brand and its franchise opportunities, visit AmazingLashStudio.com .

SOURCE Amazing Lash Studio

Related Links

https://www.amazinglashstudio.com

