The Ambiguous Workforce Shift: 3 Tips To Impact Remote Culture

TAMPA, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace culture is more ambiguous than ever and has rocked businesses worldwide. New norms have forced businesses to change and accept changes to effectively hire, team build, and lead staff in order to retain talent and impact the bottom line.

This ambiguity comes with its own set of challenges. When your team is spread out, working different hours regionally and using a variety of mechanisms to communicate, you're not just managing their performance, you're now managing an intangible need to centralize the culture.

Define the Culture and Adhere to it

Workers demand more from their employers than before. Defining a strong culture is what sets the pace for the entire working environment. You must intentionally build stronger connections with your team as the "Officer in Charge". Be prepared to pitch in when necessary and think outside the box when it comes to celebrating successes. Happier employees will equal better output.

Leading by example is an emotional bank deposit for your company's cultural environment. True leaders roll up their sleeves and huddle in the trenches with their troops. In a remote setting, this can look very different. You may have to ask probing questions or look for non-verbal cues from your team to know when it is necessary to step in. Then, you can work alongside them to remove roadblocks and pave the way for success.

Over-Communicate

To ensure the success of your remote workforce, communication is critical. Decide on the forms of communication that will be in place and most effective for your team.

Schedule video meetings throughout the week for regular check-ins. The purpose of these meetings is not only for accountability but also for engagement and affirmation.

Each month, host a lengthy and in-depth virtual meeting to bring the team together. This is a great opportunity to ask each team member to come to the table with challenges and wins for the month. Allow everyone a chance to share and then work together to create solutions and celebrate the wins.

Find the Right Talent

A remote team will be successful if a strong foundation is built when hiring. Be sure to identify traits that will help predict future success as a remote employee.

Look for people who excel at organization and time management. You won't be able to monitor your remote team at all hours of the day, so it's important to find professionals who know how to manage themselves effectively.

Utilizing these three best practices will impact how you lead a remote team and your overall retention and cultural objectives. By concentrating on these areas, you can position yourself as a leader for your team's success in the virtual workplace, which is here to stay.

