The America 250 Foundation Announces Official Partnership with Pennsylvania

The America 250 Foundation is the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, a federal commission formed by Congress to plan for our country's greatest milestone yet. The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial, also known as America250PA, was formed by the Pennsylvania General Assembly to lead planning for the commemoration in the Commonwealth.

"The important role Pennsylvania played in the birth of our nation as one of the 13 colonies and throughout the history of our country cannot be overstated," said Daniel M. DiLella, Chairman of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. "As the first official state partner to join the national effort, Pennsylvania is setting a positive precedent to further our organizations' shared vision of engaging each and every American while representing the diverse perspectives and contributions of their state."

The nationwide America 250 commemoration has the opportunity to engage nearly 350 million Americans and millions more friends worldwide through national signature programs, educational outreach, and grassroots initiatives. State commissions will play a critical role as America 250 aims to deliver more than 100,000 programs at the state and local levels focused on educating, engaging, and uniting all Americans. As the official Pennsylvania partner of the America 250 Foundation and the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, America250PA will lead the Commonwealth's collaboration with the national America 250 effort.

"Congratulations to the America 250 Foundation and America250PA on entering into this historic partnership," Gov. Tom Wolf said. "It is only fitting that as the birthplace of democracy, Pennsylvania continues to lead the nation in the efforts surrounding the United States' 250th anniversary. I encourage Pennsylvania organizations to work with America250PA and am excited to see the impact and legacy America250PA will have on communities across Pennsylvania."

"This is truly a historic commission and as Chairman of America250PA, we look forward to working with our national partner, the America 250 Foundation, as we develop projects and programs across Pennsylvania. We encourage ALL Pennsylvanians to share their ideas with us," said America250PA Chairman Pat Burns.

The America 250 Foundation is encouraging each U.S. state and territory to form its own commission or state-designated entity to plan for the 250th anniversary and to serve as the official partner of the national effort. Pennsylvania was the first state to form a state Semiquincentennial commission in 2018, and the Commonwealth's planning for the 250th is well underway. Official state-designated commissions or collaborative organizations have also been formed in Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Virginia, and several other states have begun the process of establishing commissions as well. The America 250 Foundation plans to work with each state and territorial commission to facilitate coordination and collaboration, and to ensure the broadest possible participation and visibility as our country recognizes this historic moment.

"America250PA is excited to be the designated organization here in the Commonwealth and looks forward to showcasing our #PennsylvaniaPride. Working with the America 250 Foundation, we are striving to include ALL Pennsylvanians in our efforts as we highlight the amazing contributions Pennsylvania has made to the United States over the last 250 years," said America250PA Executive Director, Cassandra Coleman.

More information about the Commission's vision and approach to programming can be found in Inspiring the American Spirit , its report submitted to the President on December 31, 2019.

About the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and America 250 Foundation

The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its nonprofit partner, the America 250 Foundation, are tasked with planning and orchestrating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. The organizations work collaboratively with public and private entities across the country to make America 250 the largest and most inclusive commemoration in our nation's history. For more information, visit www.america250.org and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE America 250

Related Links

https://www.america250.org/

