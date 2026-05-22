The America First Business Challenge™ Launches Competition Awarding $1 Million in $TRUMP Coin Grants

MIAMI, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The America First Business Challenge™ officially unveiled a national entrepreneurship initiative designed to support American entrepreneurs building America First businesses.

Funded by the $TRUMP Coin platform, the 90-day competition will award up to $1 million in grants to entrepreneurs building innovative, scalable American businesses.

The program debuted on April 25 at the Crypto & Business Conference at Mar-a-Lago featuring President Donald J. Trump. The America First Business Challenge™ has already been approached to develop a streaming TV business competition series inspired by the challenge.

Unlike traditional startup competitions, the America First Business Challenge™ provides non-dilutive funding awarded exclusively on merit. Entrepreneurs are not required to exchange equity, secure institutional backing, or come from legacy venture networks to compete.

Over the course of the competition, the program will award:

One $250,000 Grand Prize

Six $100,000 Grants

Three $50,000 Grants

Winners will be selected based on innovation, scalability, long-term viability, and their ability to build enduring American companies.

The challenge culminates in a nationally promoted live finale July 2026. Selected founders pitch their companies before the high-profile judging panel in a championship-style event.

"America's next great companies will be built by founders who believe in American growth, American jobs, and American ambition," said organizers behind the initiative. "This challenge identifies those entrepreneurs early and helps accelerate them onto the national stage."

The judging panel is a powerhouse mix of entrepreneurs, investors, athletes, and entertainers. Program organizers include Kendrick Nguyen, Founder and Co CEO of Republic, one of the leading investment crowdfunding platforms in the United States, alongside Aristotle Loumis, serial entrepreneur, investor, and growth executive who has raised more than $200 million in capital and founded ventures associated with Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, Marcus Lemonis, and other nationally recognized brands, generating more than $1 billion in collective enterprise value.

Beyond grant funding, finalists will receive national exposure through PR campaigns, podcasts, digital content, and social media distribution across Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, streaming platforms, and business media.

Applications are open, with the competition running through Summer 2026.

Additional program details are available at:

America First Challenge

Follow updates at:

@AmericaFirstChallenge

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https://gettrumpmemes.com/trump-coin-grants.html

$TRUMP are intended to function as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the ideals and beliefs embodied by the symbol "$TRUMP" and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. $TRUMP do not have any payment functionality, transactional utility, or commercial integration, and are not redeemable for goods, services, or cash. The information contained in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security, investment product, or investment strategy. Nothing in this press release should be construed as legal, financial, tax, or investment advice.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The program organizers undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE America First Business Challenge