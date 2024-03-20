The America Project Announces Support for The BORDER911 Gala at Mar-a-Lago Club on April 4, 2024

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The exclusive gathering will be held at the prestigious Mar-a-Lago Club featuring a special appearance by President Donald J. Trump and The Honorable Tom Homan, former ICE Director to the 45th President.

The America Project is thrilled to announce its support for the upcoming BORDER911 Gala, an esteemed event aimed at addressing border security challenges and honoring those who serve to protect our nation's borders. Other guests of honor include Vivek Ramaswamy and Kash Patel.

Post this

This high-profile event, emceed by Sebastian Gorka, will kick off with a poolside reception followed by a formal gala dinner in the grand ballroom. Prominent dignitaries, members of Congress, and celebrities will be in attendance, uniting for a noble cause. The Host Committee for this event includes notable personalities such as Matt Whitaker, Monica Crowley, Rob O'Neill, and Mark Green, with Anthony Marlowe and Joe Piscopo lending their support.

The gala promises to be an unforgettable evening, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with influential leaders and public figures. Those interested in a unique opportunity to have their photo taken with President Trump can inquire for details via email at [email protected].

The BORDER911 Gala is not just an event; it's a movement to safeguard our nation. All donations submitted through the event are tax-deductible, with proceeds going directly to the BORDER911 Foundation, Inc., a dedicated non-profit organization focusing on border security.

For more information on the event or to learn about how you can contribute to this cause, please visit BORDER911.com or reach out to the organization at [email protected].

The America Project is proud to stand with BORDER911 in their mission to bring critical issues to the forefront and foster actionable change.

Event Details:

BORDER911 Gala

Date: April 4, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM – Event Begins, 7:00 PM – Ballroom Gala

Venue: The Mar-a-Lago Club

Dress Code: Cocktail Attire

Team BORDER911:

Jaeson Jones, Derek Maltz, Sara Carter, Mark Morgan, Rodney Scott

