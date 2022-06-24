The America Project Calls For Calm Leading Up To SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

The America Project, The 501c4 non-profit started by Patrick Byrne, the founder of Overstock.com, with General Flynn and his brother Joe Flynn, which has been investigating voter fraud and election integrity issues in the 2020 elections, reminds the American people of the purpose of the Supreme Court and how it relates to our founding documents

SARASOTA, Fla., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The America Project (TAP) a non-profit that is focused on preserving the constitutional freedoms of America is taking a stance on the much anticipated SCOTUS ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that is expected to come down in the next couple of days.

"We at The America Project do not know the decision of SCOTUS yet, but that does not matter because we are about principle and not about policy," said TAP Chairman Patrick Byrne.

Patrick Byrne - Chairman of The America Project

Byrne continued "the first principle we support is that of non-violence. Intrinsic to the American experiment is a commitment to rule of law, which is to say that all agents in society (including individual people, corporations, and governments) are to govern themselves in accordance with rules, which are publicly promulgated, neutrally enforced, and independently arbitrated.

Whatever the ruling is, we hope all Americans remain calm, civil, peaceful, and devoted to the rule of law so as not to open the door to despotism and tyranny, as those are the very things that our ancestors sought to escape hundreds of years ago when they left Great Britain.

We recognize that in the United States, government exists at local, state, and federal levels. Different questions get decided at different levels. The US Constitution spells out what is to be decided at the federal level, and leaves the rest to states and individuals to decide. What the Court is supposed to be considering is not the question of what they themselves think of the wisdom or proprietary of various stances towards abortion, but rather, the question of where decisions concerning abortion are to be located – at the state or federal level.

This is an extraordinarily thorny legal issue. A natural reading of the Constitution, would suggest that there is nothing in the US Constitution that empowers the federal government to act in this area at all. Seeing nothing in the Constitution empowering federal authority in this area, we perceive that it is a matter for regulation by the states. This would argue for overturning Roe v. Wade and treating abortion as a states' rights question only.

Whichever way Dobbs goes, our response remains the same in one sense, in that it includes a commitment to the rule of law and hence to the fundamental principle of non-violence in resolving policy disputes." Concluded Byrne.

