The America Project Presents: Discussion re: Election Crime Bureau's (ECB) Summit of August 16-17, 2023

The America Project

06 Sep, 2023, 15:30 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstly, the Coalition of Candidates both stands arm-in-arm and are in complete agreement with the ECB (and the RNC's recent Resolution: A "Return to Excellence" in America's Voting and Elections) regarding a solution focused on positive, constructive improvements to our election system as well as clearly legal and non-invasive methods of oversight of our election process by citizens across all political parties – something the Coalition and others have been advocating since the spring of 2021.

However, the Coalition of Candidates disagrees with the ECB's plan to implement the Wireless Monitoring Device (or any electronic solution) for election monitoring and data collection. We view these proposals, presented at the ECB Summit, as something that potentially could be perceived by some as a form of election interference that could cause new forms of obstruction of our election system and provide new opportunities for bad actors to exploit and further unlawfully influence the election process and results.  We urge voters and citizens to affect their own due diligence.

Our concordant goal is to achieve restored election confidence via:

  • Objective Public Oversight (in compliance with all laws, rules, and regulations)
  • Decentralized Election System that Places Power Back into Hands of the People
  • Precinct-Level Voting
  • Voter-Verified, Anti-Counterfeit, Hand-Marked Paper Ballots
  • Same-Day, In-Person Voting
  • Voter ID
  • Transparent, Auditable, and Verifiable process
  • In-Person Ballots Counted at the Precinct Level on Election Day
  • Interim Goals (same day voting not likely by 2024)
  • Early Voted Ballots Sorted as They are Voted; Delivered to Assigned Precincts on Election Day; Counted at Assigned Precincts
  • Mail Ballots Sorted & Delivered Unopened to Assigned Precincts to be Counted.

Sincerely,

The Coalition of Candidates

For more information, contact Ms. Amanda Freytes at [email protected]

Ms. Amanda Freytes
info@AmericaProject.com

SOURCE The America Project

