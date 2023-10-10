The America Project Proudly Sponsors A Concert for Liberty Benefit for Doc Pete Chambers and The A-TEAM Join us!

The America Project

10 Oct, 2023, 16:40 ET

WIMBERLEY, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

A letter from Doc Chambers:

Join us to support The A-Team at the border!
Dear Patriot,

This event is being held to support ACTION on the border.

NOT some self aggrandizing, "patting on the back" event, nor paid speakers brought into some grand venue to rub elbows with famous people.

This is a "WE THE PEOPLE" run operation to continue support for the plain folks on the border protecting everything that is dear to the American character.
Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.

Yes, it's Texas centric. As Texas is a large domino in this invasion.
I opted to hold it at a venue representing the service men and women who have fought in foreign wars.

If you can't make it, consider PAYING IT FORWARD to allow a veteran to attend.
You are worth our blood, and the veterans are worth your support. I sincerely thank you.

Remaining ever stalwart,
Dr. Pete Chambers

CONTACT:
8388 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 293
Sarasota, FL 34238
Email: [email protected]

https://americaproject.com/event/a-concert-for-liberty/

SOURCE The America Project

News Releases in Similar Topics

