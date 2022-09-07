The America Project to Host Summit on Election Integrity and Overhauling Current Voting Laws; Will Lay Out Evidence of Florida Voter Fraud

The 501c4 non-profit focused on improving election integrity, border security, and ending medical tyranny will host an educational summit for American Citizens and Candidates Forum for Election Integrity on September 10th, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than 60-days before the November midterm elections, elections officials and candidates will join citizen watchdogs this Saturday September 10th at the Palm Beach Airport Hilton at 150 Australian Ave in West Palm Beach, FL 33406, to identify and discuss election irregularities that The America Project (TAP) has identified in the state of Florida surrounding the recent August 23rd statewide primary.

Joe Flynn - CEO of The America Project

The America Project will lay out evidence of extensive "ghost voting" by "voters" currently on Florida voting rolls that do not exist, abuses within the "vote-by-mail" programs administered by various Florida Supervisors of Elections in multiple counties and abuses of the voter registration program administered by the Florida State Division of Motors Vehicles.

The America Project, the citizen-based Defend Florida and The People's Audit organization, among others, are expected to present documented evidence of voter fraud to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. "If Governor DeSantis fails to take real action to correct the multiple abuses we have identified and can document within Florida's election system, he does so at his own peril," said Joe Flynn, CEO of TAP.

The event will include the CEO of the America Project Patrick Byrne, award winning journalist Lara Logan, and Tom Homan the former Director of ICE under President Trump, Secretary of State candidates Mark Finchem of Arizona, Rachell Hamm of California, Tina Peters of Colorado, will also be present.

"Election integrity is the thing you care about before you care about anything else in politics. Anyone who does not acknowledge the recent flood of election fraud evidence right here in the state of Florida in the recent primaries, that should make any reasonable person deeply concerned about election integrity in America, must be living under a rock. Given the DHS-CISA report released in June 2022, all of our fact-based accusations about election equipment and many other corruptions of the franchise have been vindicated," explained Joe Flynn, CEO of The America Project.

Dozens of citizen-led groups that have spent the past two years investigating and identifying election irregularities or instances of voter fraud are also expected to be on hand.

"Florida is one of the only states in America that has created, and funded, an Office of Election Integrity, which is why The America Project decided to host this summit in the Sunshine State," concluded Flynn. The America Project has announced its intention to release evidence of voter fraud, anomalies and irregularities from all fifty states, in addition to Florida, at Saturday's forum.

