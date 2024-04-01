THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF COSMETIC SURGERY (AACS) IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR TWO AACS CERTIFIED COSMETIC SURGERY FELLOWSHIP TRAINING PROGRAMS

Applications for AACS Certified Cosmetic Surgery Fellowships in General Cosmetic Surgery and Facial Cosmetic Surgery, which offer comprehensive, world-class training, will be accepted until June 1, 2024 for July 2025 cohort positions

CHICAGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS), the world's largest multi-specialty organization for physicians dedicated to cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine, is accepting applications for July 2025 cohort positions for two types of AACS Certified Fellowship Training Programs. Applications are due by June 1, 2024.

Cosmetic Surgery Forum for Physicians Entering the Specialty, from the 2024 AACS Annual Scientific Meeting in New Orleans, LA.

AACS Certified Cosmetic Surgery Fellowships are the only cosmetic surgery training programs that fully prepare physicians for a career in cosmetic surgery, offering extraordinary opportunities for intensive, hands-on training in a vast array of cosmetic surgery procedures alongside some of the world's leading cosmetic surgeons.

Offered in General Cosmetic Surgery and Facial Cosmetic Surgery, these Certified Fellowships are post‐residency programs involving advanced education and comprehensive training in the art of general cosmetic surgery and facial cosmetic surgery.

Training fellows in the General Cosmetic Surgery Certified Fellowship work alongside or serve as direct assistant in an average of 800-1,400 cosmetic surgery procedures involving the body and extremities, breast, and skin, as well as non-surgical cosmetic procedures like neuromodulators and fillers.

Victoria Karlinsky-Bellini, MD, FAACS, AACS Trustee and Chair of the General Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship Committee, notes, "The beauty of this unique program is that it provides exemplary training from top surgeons with expertise in a wide range of cosmetic surgery procedures, so our fellows gain highly sought-after experiences."

Training fellows in the Facial Cosmetic Surgery Certified Fellowship work alongside or directly assist in hundreds of major facial cosmetic procedures, including blepharoplasty, rhytidectomy, and rhinoplasty, as well as procedures like brow lifts, skin resurfacing, liposuction, chemical peel, hair transplantation, fat transfer, and facial implants, among others.

Ryan Diepenbrock, DDS, FAACS, Chair of the Facial Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship Committee, adds, "AACS Fellowships provide the training needed to successfully practice as a cosmetic surgeon. Through the rigorous training process, AACS fellows develop diagnostic, surgical, and management skills required to safely and effectively treat patients. AACS fellowships are an invaluable tool to develop and maintain a thriving contemporary cosmetic surgery practice."

Interested applicants should review the specific program guidelines before submitting applications as follows:

For physicians who are considering cosmetic surgery as a specialty and to learn more, watch a full replay of a recent session geared to physicians entering the specialty that took place at the 40th Annual Scientific Meeting in New Orleans, LA.

"Participating in our AACS Fellowships offers an unparalleled opportunity to immerse oneself in a learning environment where innovation meets tradition, and excellence is the standard. Guided by a commitment to mentorship and the advancement of our field, we empower our fellows to not only refine their skills but to also become leaders who will shape the future of cosmetic surgery. It's not just about training the next generation; it's about inspiring a legacy of excellence that transcends the confines of our programs," comments AACS President Mo Banki, MD, DMD, FACS.

About the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS)

The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS) is committed to advancing the multi-specialty, global disciplines of cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine for the benefit of patients and practitioners. Since its inception in 1985, the AACS has become the leading educational provider for cosmetic surgery practitioners from a diverse array of medical specialties, including dermatology, oral & maxillofacial surgery, otolaryngology, general surgery, ophthalmology, and plastic/reconstructive surgery. AACS is composed of over 1,600 members who pursue educational and training opportunities in cosmetic surgery to ensure consistently high quality patient care and the utmost in patient safety. This year, the AACS celebrates forty years of the formation of the Academy, its official publication, The American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery, and its highly successful Annual Scientific Meeting which took place in February 2024 in New Orleans, LA.

