THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF COSMETIC SURGERY (AACS) MARKS ITS 40th ANNIVERSARY WITH A COMPREHENSIVE SCIENTIFIC MEETING, PRE-MEETING WORKSHOP, AND DIVERSE OFFERINGS

The three-day 40th Annual Scientific Meeting takes place on February 22-24, 2024, in New Orleans, with an optional pre-meeting workshop on Ultrasound for Safe Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery & More on February 21

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS), the world's largest multi-specialty home for physicians dedicated to cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine, will present its 40th Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) on February 22-24, 2024, with an optional pre-meeting workshop on Ultrasound for Safe Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery and More, on Wednesday, February 21.

Mo Banki, MD, DMD, Vice President of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and Program Chair of the 40th Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM), describes the upcoming program, which includes a three-day scientific program, an optional pre-meeting workshop, and enrichment, networking and social activities in celebration of the Academy’s 40th anniversary.

Deeply committed to educating for patient safety since it was founded in 1985, the AACS will conduct its signature annual Continuing Medical Education (CME) program live and in-person at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. In celebration of the AACS' 40th Annual Scientific Meeting, and the 40-year anniversary of the formation of the Academy and its official publication, The American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery, the meeting includes a comprehensive scientific program, as well as an array of advocacy, enrichment, networking and 40th anniversary celebratory activities.

Offering 41 educational sessions, the 2024 AACS ASM features foremost experts spanning diverse background specialties, such as dermatology, otolaryngology, general surgery, oral, and maxillofacial surgery, ophthalmology, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The well-rounded program includes keynote presentations and ground-breaking sessions on the latest techniques and developments in cosmetic surgery, some of which include: body contouring, face lift surgery, ultrasound-guided Brazilian butt lift (BBL), breast, rhinoplasty, liposuction, skin rejuvenation and injectables, hair restoration, male and female genitourinary, and more.

This year's ASM features a variety of formats for all types of learners, including short abstract presentations during which colleagues will share their latest techniques, discoveries, and cases; two "GOAT" Panels (Greatest of All Time) to ask questions and have lively discussions with AACS experts on the panel and in the audience (one on post-op protocols and one on liposuction); two Morbidity & Mortality Conferences; sessions on markings and methodology, lymphatic drainage, plus a past-presidents pearls panel, as well as a session with multiple small group discussion tables on a variety of topics, along with the ever-popular scientific poster presentations.

Allied Health providers can participate in a dedicated 3-day track, which includes practice management and clinical topics geared for mid-level providers from considerations when setting up, growing your practice to pitfalls to avoid in accreditation and practice management pearls. There are also special sessions geared for new surgeons and physicians entering the specialty.

The Women in Cosmetic Surgery Section will host a session with keynote Michelle Dresbold, internationally-renowned handwriting expert, on "Secrets Hidden in Your Handwriting: Tips and Tools to Help Clinicians Make More Informed Decisions."

In addition, a States Advocacy Workshop, co-moderated by Drs. Jeffrey Swetnam and J. Kevin Duplechain, will discuss the development of a national network to continue work to protect AACS members' rights on a state-by-state basis to safely and properly perform cosmetic surgery procedures such as the BBL. This effort follows recent legislative victories in New York and Florida to allow licensed and properly trained physicians in those states to safety perform this procedure on a routine basis.

The Opening Session, moderated by Dr. Mo Banki, Program Chair, will focus on Unlocking The Fountain Of Youth: The Beauty Revolution Of GLP-1 Agonists, with a keynote address by Lydia A. Bazzano, MD, PhD, MPH, Professor of Nutrition and Director, Center for Lifespan Epidemiology Research, at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

J. Kevin Duplechain, MD, FAACS, cosmetic surgeon and Immediate Past-President of the AACS and Cosmetic Surgery Foundation, will deliver the prestigious Webster Lecture on Friday, February 23. Dr. Duplechain will also be honored at the Webster Society Gala Dinner later that evening at the World War II Museum.

The Future of Aesthetic Surgery Session on Saturday, February 24, will feature keynote Sonja Sattler, MD, CEO/Medical Director of Rosenpark Klinik in Darmstadt, Germany.

AACS President Alex Sobel, DO, FAACS, comments, "Our 40th Annual Scientific Meeting provides outstanding opportunities for cosmetic surgery practitioners from around the world to learn from some of the Academy's leading experts in cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine, gain insights into the latest research and techniques, and exchange ideas. It's a perfect way to celebrate our milestone anniversary and pay homage to our 40-year tradition of advancing the multi-specialty, global discipline of cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine, for the benefit of our patients and practitioners."

Scientific Program Chair Mo Banki, MD, DMD, notes, "This year's program beautifully reflects our four decades-long commitment to physician education and patient safety at the highest levels. Patient safety is of the utmost importance to us, and we're proud to present a dynamic slate of expert sessions that will help ensure the best possible outcomes for our cosmetic surgery patients."

The full AACS ASM program can be viewed by visiting here. Details about the Pre-Meeting Workshop can be accessed here.

Cosmetic surgery practitioners may register here for the 2024 AACS ASM.

About the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS)

The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS) is committed to advancing the multi-specialty, global disciplines of cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine for the benefit of patients and practitioners. Since its inception in 1985, the AACS has become the leading educational provider for cosmetic surgery practitioners from a diverse array of medical specialties, including dermatology, oral & maxillofacial surgery, otolaryngology, general surgery, ophthalmology, and plastic/reconstructive surgery. AACS is composed of over 1,600 members who pursue educational and training opportunities in cosmetic surgery to ensure consistently high quality patient care.

SOURCE American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS)