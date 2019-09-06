The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians Sets the Safety Industry Standard in Regenerative Medicine

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians, strives to provide an industry standard for Physicians who use regenerative therapies in their practice. The AASCP has recently created guidelines which are current safety recommendations given to Physicians who are using biologics in their medical practice.

Dr. Farshchian hosting a safety first medical forum in Miami Beach Florida

According to AASCP, If you are using biologics in your practice, whether you are using SVF, PRP, bone marrow, UCB, amniotic products, exosomes, xenografts, or peptides, there are key considerations to take into account to achieve the best safety for your patients. The AASCP also recommends communication with the Chief Scientific Officer from the laboratory you work with. AASCP advises that just talking to a sales agent is not sufficient enough when determining the quality of products for your patients. Sales agents typically do not have a medical or scientific background.

AASCP has determined the following recommendations: If you are dealing with a company who cultures and expands their cells through the use of growth factors in the media, in particular, you may want to raise certain questions with the Chief Scientific Officer. Example of questions that are recommended by AASCP are the following: ( a ) How many passages do they do when culturing their cells? What is the source of the biologics? It is well known that culture expansion beyond a certain threshold increased incidences of mutagenesis. Mutation of DNA is fundamental to cancer pathogenesis. Lab cultures expanding beyond 5 passages risk passing along exosomes with cancer stemness. Furthermore, as highlighted in the Tamanako article, neural stimulating factors used in culture media can trigger pancreatic cancer stemness. ( b ) Have you had any adverse effects over the past year? Past five years? ( c ) What is your method of sterilization? ( d ) What is your method of shipping? ( e ) What kind of disease testing are you doing on donors? ( f ) Are you testing for bacteria or other contaminants before sending out your product? ( g ) Have you done any biological profiling on your product? ( h ) Have you done an immunoassay to verify immunomodulatory effects? ( i ) Are your products processed in an aseptic environment? ( f ) What is your current lab certification? ( g ) Who processes your products? What are their qualifications?

The spokesman for the AASCP, Dr. AJ Farshchian, said earlier; "Safety is first. Over the past few months, we have seen several Biotech companies who put greed before safety, and Physicians and consumers need to beware of unregulated practices. Hopefully, the safety guidelines we have developed will set the tone and the bar high enough for our health care system which is number one in the world. Currently, our safety committee meets weekly and is in the process of evaluating some of the laboratories that are questionable."

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) is an organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body. Secondarily, the AASCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists, and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that are ameliorable to medical treatment.

For further information, please contact Marie Barba at AASCP 305-891-4686

