The American Academy of Thermology Announces DICOM Initiative for Medical Infrared Imaging

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Thermology (AAT), the nation's premier medical thermology organization whose mission is to promulgate the use of infrared imaging into clinical medicine, announces its DICOM format for medical infrared imaging. The creation of an internationally peer reviewed DICOM format will allow for importation of medical infrared studies into systems that require DICOM for viewing and storage.

DICOM is typically used within the medical industry. By exporting studies in DICOM format the medical community will have enhanced access to infrared medical thermology studies. As a result of greater interoperability, the AAT believes that the DICOM format will increase the clinical utilization of infrared imaging thereby offering additional opportunity for the health care community to improve patient care.

The AAT DICOM format will utilize protocols approved by the AAT Artificial Intelligence Infrared (AIIR) Imaging Alliance. The AIIR Alliance is made up of the AAT, The Association of Brazilian Thermography (ABRATERM) and the Korean Society of Thermology, and The Data Center for Korean Body Temperature.

There are numerous medical applications for medical infrared imaging including oral-systemic disorders (such as temperature detection for fever screening), neuro-musculoskeletal, domestic violence, breast, and veterinary medicine. The AAT hopes use its expertise and resources to help advance the proper utilization of this technology within healthcare. For further information visit aathermology.org.

About the American Academy of Thermology

The American Academy of Thermology is a 501c(3) that promulgates the scientific application of medical thermology. The AAT was founded in 1971 and is a multi-disciplinary organization that promotes education, research and the clinical application of medical infrared imaging.

Robert Schwartz, MD

Chairman of the Board, American Academy of Thermology

864-236-1073

[email protected]





SOURCE American Academy of Thermology

Related Links

https://aathermology.org/

