The American Academy of Thermology Announces Digital Sponsorships for Its Annual Scientific Session to Be Held October 2, & 3, 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Thermology (AAT), the nation's premier medical thermology organization whose mission is to promulgate the use of infrared imaging into clinical medicine, announces digital sponsorships for its Virtual Annual Scientific Session, to be held October 2 & 3, 2021. The AAT has an international presence on the medical infrared thermal imaging stage and receives a wide audience to its web site, www.aathermology.org and its annual session web site, www.annualmeeting.aathermology.org.

Digital sponsorships are available at thirty, ninety, and one hundred eighty-day levels and represent an extremely important way for clinicians, software vendors, and OEMs of infrared thermal imaging to reach a highly selective audience of people and entities interested in medical thermology. Opportunities exist for direct access to attendees of the Annual Scientific Session as well.

There are numerous medical applications for medical infrared imaging including oral-systemic disorders (such as temperature detection for fever screening), neuro-musculoskeletal, domestic violence, breast, and veterinary medicine. The AAT hopes use its expertise and resources to help advance the proper utilization of this technology within healthcare. For further information visit aathermology.org or contact us at [email protected].

About the American Academy of Thermology

The American Academy of Thermology is a 501c(3) that promulgates the scientific application of medical thermology. The AAT was founded in 1971 and is a multi-disciplinary organization that promotes education, research and the clinical application of medical infrared imaging.

Robert Schwartz, MD

Chairman of the Board, American Academy of Thermology

864-236-1073

[email protected]

SOURCE American Academy of Thermology

