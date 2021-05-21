The American Academy of Thermology Announces The Formation of New Platforms For Artificial Intelligence in Medical Infrared Imaging

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Thermology (AAT), the nation's premier medical thermology organization whose mission is to promulgate the use of infrared imaging into clinical medicine, announces the creation of three new platforms which will utilize a DICOM format to standardize acquisition. These innovations will allow the application of artificial intelligence within the field of medical thermology. The intent is to enhance sensitivity, specificity, and the clinical utility of infrared imaging to improve patient outcomes within the health care industry.

The Artificial Intelligence Infrared (AIIR) Imaging Alliance will share resources for the enhancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine learning (ML), and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) in medical thermology. The AAT IIRR provides a platform that contains the tools necessary for the creation of AAT compliant medical thermology reports, and the support structure needed to accomplish the same. The OEM & Business program is directed toward OEM's & Businesses that desire to have medical input into thermographic equipment, software, or clinical decision making.

The AAT has created the AIIR committee along with its sister organizations: The Association of Brazilian Thermography (ABRATERM) and the Korean Society of Thermology, and The Data Center for Korean Body Temperature. As a result of this alliance, we have access to a large stable of studies for machine learning.

Each committee is already active. The AIIR committee is starting out with the creation of a new medial thermology DICOM compatible protocol for facial studies. The IIRR committee plays in integral role in the creation of AAT compliant protocols, the first of which is also for facial studies. The OEM & Business Liaison Ambassador committee is engaged with interpreting physicians, entrepreneurs, OEM's and business leaders to integrate, trouble shoot and help businesses incorporate AI compliant technology into their business models.

The AAT believes the potential for significant advancement of the medical thermology industry is right in front of us and hopes use its expertise and resources to help lead the way. For further information visit aathermology.org.

The American Academy of Thermology is a 501c(3) that promulgates the scientific application of medical thermology. The AAT was founded in 1971 and is a multi-disciplinary organization that promotes education, research and the clinical application of medical infrared imaging.

