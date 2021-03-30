The American Apartment Owners Association Names Innago Its Exclusive, Suggested Property Management Software

CALABASAS, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA) is the largest landlord association in the country with over 125,000 members. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, they've received countless requests for tools to help landlords better address the challenges they face in managing their rentals and collecting rent. In an effort to provide that help, AAOA underwent an exhaustive search of the property management software market to identify which platform would best serve their membership.

After months of evaluation, AAOA is proud to announce they are naming Innago their exclusive, suggested property management software. Many landlords are still struggling with non-payment of rent, remote management, and high vacancy rates due to the pandemic. AAOA believes that Innago will help landlords move towards the future of property management by providing them with the digital tools they need to work remotely and improve their operations.

AAOA launched in 2004 to address the demand of rental professionals who needed industry updates and reliable tenant screening. Today, landlords and rental managers can join AAOA for free to access education, low-cost tenant screening, state-specific legal forms, a security deposit alternative, real estate financing, multifamily insurance, and local vendors.

Alexandra Alvarado, director of marketing at AAOA, said: "AAOA members look to our association for the solutions they need to navigate the tricky waters of property management. We are proud to offer free membership and powerful tools via our strategic partnerships. Our goal is to help our members better manage their properties, especially amidst a pandemic."

New features available through Innago for AAOA landlords, brokers, and property managers include online rent collection, digital lease signing, renter's insurance, tenant communication, and maintenance management. In honor of the award, Innago will also be curating premium content for AAOA members such as webinars, e-books, e-newsletter articles, and articles for AAOA's digital RENT Magazine.

Dave Spooner, CEO of Innago, commented, "Our mission at Innago is to make rental management simple, accessible, and affordable for landlords of any size. We do this with our property management tools, but we also do it through education and enrichment. AAOA is a leading voice in empowering landlords with the knowledge and resources they need. To be named their exclusive, suggested property management software for all landlords is a tremendous honor."

