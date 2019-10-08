The American Association of Kidney Patients Calls for Nominations for Its 2020 Medal of Excellence Awards

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Medal of Excellence Award. The deadline for entries is November 31, 2019.

The AAKP Medal of Excellence Program recognizes renal healthcare professionals in seven categories: Physician, Transplant Surgeon, Transplant Professional, Nurse, Social Worker, Dietitian and Dialysis Technician. Recipients demonstrate the skills and compassion that reflect AAKP's mission of providing patients with quality care in order for them to understand their condition, make informed decisions regarding their treatment plan, and align their course of care to achieve their aspirations. Candidates for the award may be nominated by colleagues, patients in their home institutions or through professional affiliations. Candidates may also self-nominate.

"The AAKP Medal of Excellence Award recognizes the extraordinary and unparalleled talents of individuals whose impact and genius have left an indelible mark on the kidney community," stated AAKP President Richard Knight, former dialysis patient, current transplant recipient. "When I look at the outstanding slate of past honorees, I am struck by a powerful common theme – they all have pushed the limits of their gifts as healthcare professionals to make long lasting – life saving impacts on the lives of kidney patients and their families."

The 2020 honorees will join a list of esteemed professionals that are staunch patient advocates and demonstrate a commitment to research, advancements and changing the status quo of kidney care. Prior recipients have included Nancy Uhland, FNP, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, member of the 2019 and 2020 planning committee for the AAKP/GW Global Summit collaborative; Rebecca Schmidt, DO, FACP, FASN, former president of the Renal Physicians Association, member of the AAKP Medical Advisory Board and presenter at the 2019 Global Summit; and pioneers in the field of nephrology such as Eli Friedman, MD; Christopher Blagg, MD; and Stephen Fadem, MD, FACP, FASN. Click here for a list of past award recipient in all categories.

Criteria for nominations should focus on ways in which an individual has made an impact or lasting contribution; reinforced the patient-centered care approach; served as a positive role model and patient advocate; and created an awareness and support for health education in the community.

A selection committee comprised of highly renowned healthcare professionals in the renal community, members of the AAKP National Board of Directors and past Medal of Excellence recipients will convene to select the 2020 honorees.

Award recipients will be recognized throughout the 2020 year during a series of recognition events and patient programs. Visit https://aakp.org/programs-and-events/medal-of-excellence/ to download the 2020 AAKP Medal of Excellence Award Nomination form and for program sponsorship opportunities.

The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP), celebrating its 50th Anniversary, is the oldest and largest fully independent kidney patient organization in the USA. In June of 2019, AAKP launched the Decade of Kidney™, an international effort to connect kidney patients to decision-makers in an effort to advocate for greater care choice, early detection, increased kidney transplantation, and research. Visit www.aakp.org for more information.

