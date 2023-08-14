The American Association of Neuroscience Nurses Publishes Neurological Assessment of the Hospitalized Child White Paper

News provided by

American Association of Neuroscience Nurses (AANN)

14 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Neuroscience Nurses (AANN) published a Neurological Assessment of the Hospitalized Child white paper.

A timely and accurate assessment of a child's neurological status is an important aspect of nursing care. All children have the potential for a neurological event, whether they have a neurological diagnosis or not. Nurses are instrumental in preventing irreversible damage by identifying subtle changes from baseline that could signal deterioration.

Continue Reading

As the leader in neuroscience nursing, AANN recognized the importance of having a consistent standard assessment and developed a white paper delineating that standard. Read the free Neurological Assessment of the Hospitalized Child white paper on the AANN website. The purpose of this document is to describe the essential components of the neurological assessment of the hospitalized child, accounting for age and development. This should assist the nurse in recognizing early neurological changes so that interventions can be implemented in a timely manner to prevent injury.

"These essential components of a neurological assessment provide a standard for nurses from all specialties who care for hospitalized children. AANN is proud to offer this free resource for the benefit of all nurses to improve patient care," commented Cathy Cartwright, DNP RN-BC PCNS FAAN, member of the Clinical Science Committee Neurological Assessment Task Force.

To access the Neurological Assessment of the Hospitalized Child, please visit AANN.org/ 
neuroscienceresources.

About AANN 
Founded in 1968, the American Association of Neuroscience Nurses (AANN), an organization of more than 5,400 members worldwide, is committed to working for the highest standard of care for neuroscience patients by advancing the science and practice of neuroscience nursing. AANN accomplishes this through continuing education, information dissemination, standard setting, and advocacy on behalf of neuroscience patients, families, and nurses. For more information, visit AANN.org.

Leah Zamora
847.375.6386
[email protected]

SOURCE American Association of Neuroscience Nurses (AANN)

