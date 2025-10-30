THE AMERICAN BANKERS ASSOCIATION: RECOGNIZING A SCAM BEFORE YOU FALL VICTIM

LEARN HOW TO KEEP YOUR SENSITIVE INFORMATION SAFE FROM SCAMMERS

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, scammers stole an estimated $12.5 billion from consumers, according to the FTC. Scams can show up in emails, texts, phone calls, via social media and even in payment apps. And while the use of checks has declined 25%, reports of check fraud have doubled since 2021. With criminals becoming more sophisticated, it's crucial to stay vigilant and protect your financial information. That's why ABA launched its #BanksNeverAskThat and #PracticeSafeChecks consumer education campaigns in collaboration with banks of all sizes around the nation. These award-winning initiatives use attention-grabbing humor and other engaging content to empower consumers to identify bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like account numbers, passwords or social security numbers.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/american-bankers-association/9356451-en-american-bankers-association-learn-how-keep-sensitive-information-safe-scammers

The latest, updated #BanksNeverAskThat and #PracticeSafeChecks campaigns launch across the U.S. in October. ABA fraud expert Paul Benda shares actionable tips that consumers can use to protect themselves from scams and fraud.

For more information, please visit: www.BanksNeverAskThat.com and www.PracticeSafeChecks.com

MORE ABOUT PAUL BENDA:

Paul Benda is the Executive Vice President for Risk, Fraud and Cybersecurity at the American Bankers Association. Paul joined ABA in 2018, where he leads the association's initiatives in fraud, cybersecurity, physical security, and information security practices and chairs the ABA Fraud Coordination Group. In addition, he acts as a media spokesman for ABA and the banking industry on these issues. He currently serves as the Chair of the International Banking Federation Scams and Fraud Taskforce and is the immediate past Vice Chair of the Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council, which is the primary point of contact for the Departments of Treasury and Homeland Security on cybersecurity and resiliency issues facing the Financial Sector. His past experiences include leadership positions in the Department of Homeland Security where he was head of research and development and in the Department of Defense where he was a DARPA Program Manager and designed security systems for the Pentagon. Paul started his career as an active auty U.S. Air Force officer and transitioned to the private sector where he worked as a consultant for Booz Allen before returning to government service.

MORE ABOUT THE AMERICAN BANKERS ASSOCIATION:

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation's $25 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ approximately 2.1 million people, safeguard $19.7 trillion in deposits and extend $13.1 trillion in loans. Our members know that fraud takes a financial and emotional toll on their customers and banks of all sizes are making extraordinary efforts to protect and safeguard customer accounts as fraud has become more sophisticated.

