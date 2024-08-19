The American Board of Clinical Social Work (ABCSW) partners with Triad to create the specialty board certification in Clinical Social Work with Uniformed Service Members, Veterans, and their Families

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The ABCSW, the national standard-setting organization focused on credentialing and professional development for practitioners of Clinical Social Work, has partnered with Triad to create a specialty certification in Clinical Social Work with Uniformed Service Members, Veterans, and their Families. Through this partnership, the ABCSW expands their highly regarded board certification offerings while maintaining their rigorous national practice standards. This specialty certification's online exam will be administered by AATBS (Triad's flagship education brand) and consists of 125 questions (100 scored items, 25 test items). They will also provide exam prep resources to help candidates prepare themselves for this consequential specialty board certification exam.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the ABCSW in support of their members," said Brandon Jones, CEO of Triad. "This new assessment, which has been built using modern psychometric standards, will help ABCSW members demonstrate their capabilities and credentials – within the ABCSW community, and to current and prospective employers. The work that clinical social workers do to support our communities is critical, and we're excited to help put a spotlight on their educational and professional accomplishments."

Clinical social workers should first obtain their ABCSW Board Certified Diplomate (BCD) status to demonstrate their advanced knowledge and expertise in clinical social work, enhance their professional credibility, and notify the greater community that they meet the highest standards of practice. A BCD with a specialty certification also provides recognition of their commitment to ongoing professional development and excellence in patient care of in-demand, advanced practice areas. In addition, uniformed clinical social workers who have secured the BCD are eligible for an additional $8,000 annual incentive pay via their respective services.

"The ABCSW is excited to partner with Triad to offer BCDs a specialty certification in Clinical Social Work with Uniformed Service Members, Veterans, and their Families.," said Bryan Pyle, President of ABCSW Board of Directors. "We are hopeful that this certification will help build credibility in this critical area of practice, benefitting practitioners, employers, and their clients alike."

The ABCSW has been offering the BCD in Clinical Social Work since 1987. Since then, several specialty certifications were developed to assist BCDs highlight their expertise in 13 areas of specialized practice.

The BCD is first required for all ABCSW specialty certifications. To take the exam and apply for certification visit https://aatbs.com/abcsw.

About Triad

Triad serves the behavioral and mental health professional community, from student to practitioner. Through its flagship Triad brand and five sub-brands (AATBS, Academic Review, Gerry Grossman Seminars, Taylor Study Method, and The Wellness Institute), Triad offers exam preparation, continuing education, community, and career solutions for professionals, institutions, employers, and organizations. Visit triadhq.com for more information.

About ABCSW

The American Board of Clinical Social Work (ABCSW), founded in 1987, is the national standard-setting organization focused on credentialing and professional development for the profession of Clinical Social Work. The ABCSW's main purposes are to issue advanced credentials to Clinical Social Workers based on uniform national standards of practice, and to educate the public and various audiences about the value of these certifications and the services of those who hold them.

