The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Recognizes Immediate Past President

Immediate Past President, Vincent Perciaccante, DDS, is recognized for increasing resident engagement, supporting ABOMS Diplomates, and revising the Board's mission and vision.

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS) recognizes Immediate Past President, Vincent Perciaccante, DDS for significant contributions during his tenure as President of ABOMS.

"It was an honor to serve as President of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. My goal was to help our organization better facilitate resident engagement as well as increase support for our existing Diplomates," said Dr. Perciaccante.

The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery recognizes the leadership of Immediate Past President Vincent Perciaccante, DDS (right). He is pictured here with current ABOMS President, Bernard J. Costello, DMD, MD (left).

In December of 2021, the Board of Directors held its long-range strategic planning meeting at the new ABOMS headquarters in Chicago. One significant result was the adoption of revised Mission and Vision statements, which clearly identify the organization's purpose:

Mission: The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS) ensures that Diplomates meet our standards of training, education, and professionalism through our certification process. As the certifying body in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, the ABOMS provides contemporary and innovative programs that promote optimal care and service to the public.

Vision: To be the recognized leader in Board Certification of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and related disciplines.

Notably, the 2022 Oral Certifying Examination was the largest administration in the history of the organization. 464 candidates registered with 442 taking the examination, including senior members who were eligible for our Fast-Track option. Preparing for 464 registrants meant scaling the process up by ~40%, making Dr. Perciaccante and the Board's dedication to advancing candidate support more crucial than ever.

To this end, Dr. Perciaccante additionally initiated the production of a mobile app to be released in 2023, which will include tools to facilitate ABOMS applicants and Diplomates in obtaining and renewing board certification, as well as allowing for interaction with fellow Diplomates and the ABOMS organization.

"I am proud to have represented the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery as President and want to thank the Board of Directors and our Diplomates for their service to the public, their dedication to patient care, and their actions as stewards and ambassadors for this organization," said Dr. Perciaccante.

About the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS) is the certifying board for the specialty of oral and maxillofacial surgery in the United States. Overseen by an eight-member Board of Directors, the mission of ABOMS is to ensure that Diplomate surgeons meet our standards of training, education, and professionalism through our certification process. The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery headquarters are located at 8770 W Bryn Mawr Ave Suite 1370, Chicago, IL 60631, and can be reached by phone at (312) 642-0070 or online at www.aboms.org .

Media Contact: Courtney C. Walsh, (312) 776-2994, [email protected]

SOURCE American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery